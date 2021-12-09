CWA Capital Partners Advises Fast Eddie's Express Car Wash in Sale of Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CWA Capital Partners, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Fast Eddie's Express Car Wash ("Fast Eddie's"), a Maine-based car wash brand with two locations in Augusta and Brunswick, to an undisclosed buyer.

Ed Goff, owner of Fast Eddie's, commented "Harry and Colin from CWA have been great to deal with and made the transaction a very smooth process from beginning to end."

Fast Eddie's Express Car Washes

"The car wash industry throughout the country is so fortunate to have such wonderful owners. Anytime we are able to advise one in the successful sale of the businesses they have worked so very hard to build – it's a true pleasure" commented Harry Caruso of CWA Capital Partners.

CWA Capital Partners, led by founder and principal Harry Caruso and assisted by Colin May, Managing Director, provided sell side advisory services to Fast Eddie's on the transaction.

About Fast Eddie's

Fast Eddie's Express Car Wash operates two high-volume express exterior car washes in central Maine in Augusta and Brunswick. The brand was created by its founder Ed Goff and opened its doors at its Augusta, ME location in 2016 and subsequently in Brunswick, ME in 2019. Fast Eddie's also offers complimentary services including express detailing and pet washes. To learn more, visit Fast Eddie's website: https://fasteddiesexpresscarwash.com.

About CWA

CWA Capital Partners, a fully and wholly owned subsidiary of Car Wash Advisory, LLC, is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in New York City specializing in and focused solely on the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

