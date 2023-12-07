CWA-IBT Association Reaches Agreement with American Airlines

News provided by

Communications Workers of America

07 Dec, 2023, 17:41 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communications Workers of America (CWA)-International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Association has reached a tentative agreement with American Airlines on a new five-year contract covering approximately 16,000 passenger service agents. The tentative agreement guarantees industry-leading wage increases and job security for members, many of whom have not received pay raises in four years despite working for one of the largest U.S. airlines.

"Passenger service and reservation agents are on the frontlines of our airline industry, assisting passengers and keeping air travel on schedule and safe," said Marge Krueger, Director of Airline Passenger Service at CWA. "Since day one, our members at American Airlines have been prepared to fight for a strong contract, with many of them organizing informational picket lines at airports throughout the country to raise their concerns over low pay, job security, and safety. The protections and standards proposed in this agreement are an embodiment of their determination and solidarity."

"This tentative agreement is the culmination of more than a year of organizing and fighting hard for one another at the bargaining table, where we demonstrated day after day to the company that we refuse to give up our members' career stability or settle for a compensation package that falls behind our peers in the industry," said Kim Barboro, Teamsters Airline Division National Coordinator for Customer Service and Flight Attendants. "This carrier has reported at least $12 billion in revenue for every fiscal quarter this year. Because of the hard work of rank-and-file union members, we're making sure that American Airlines is using that windfall to do right by the people who make the company successful to begin with."

Details of the agreement will be distributed to CWA-IBT members and a contract ratification vote will be scheduled at a later date.

About CWA: The Communications Workers of America represents working people in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, health care, public service and education, manufacturing, tech, and other fields, including more than 20,000 passenger service agents who work for American Airlines and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Envoy Air and Piedmont Airlines. For more information go to cwa-union.org or @cwaunion.

About the Teamsters: Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Rebekah Entralgo, [email protected] (202) 304-2241
Matt McQuaid, [email protected] (202) 624-6877

SOURCE Communications Workers of America

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.