CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Southeast Agreements

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 3 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify three agreements in Southeast CWA contract negotiations.

The three ratified agreements include the Southeast wireline agreement, BellSouth Telecommunications – Utility Operations and AT&T Billing Southeast.

The five-year agreements collectively cover about 20,000 employees in CWA District 3, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The company has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 23 fair agreements since 2017, collectively covering over 109,000 employees.

