CWCapital Launches Powerful CRE Data & Analytics Tool: Marketplace Insights

The new offering provides national commercial real estate sales comps, comprehensive U.S. market research, and analytical tools.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CWCapital, a diversified real estate investment management and technology company, today announced the launch of the newest addition to their suite of tech solutions, Marketplace Insights (Insights), a data and analytics resource designed to streamline research so commercial real estate (CRE) professionals can quickly identify market risks and assess opportunities.

"With our many years of experience, CWCapital understands the importance of accurate and reliable data in driving success. By leveraging our expertise and collaborating with leading industry data providers, we created Insights to cut through the noise and isolate only the most relevant information needed when making critical investment decisions," said Dave Iannarone, CEO of CWCapital.

Key features include:

Sales Comps: Easily search, sort, and compare millions of verified sales comps nationwide with full property level details, historical sales records, and ownership information. This includes the unique ability to view a side-by-side analysis between a subject property and its competitive set and make real-time in-app adjustments to bring each comp in-line with the subject property. Subscribers can add notes for future reference, download to PDF & Excel, save, and share work with teammates, colleagues, and clients for seamless collaboration.

Market Economics: Accelerate the research process with objective up-to-date market level data, encompassing local and macro-economic factors such as top employers, housing and rent affordability and unemployment trends across every metropolitan statistical area (MSA ) nationwide.

Commercial Markets IndexTM (CMI): Exclusively available through Marketplace Insights, the CMI offers a comprehensive evaluation of each of the 384 MSAs across the US, providing insight into its relative performance and identifying historic trends. This proprietary model aggregates market demographic demand drivers and property level performance metrics into a holistic assessment of a market's health.

Insights is available within the RI Marketplace platform, as a monthly subscription, with upcoming future enhancements to include foot traffic data, crime statistics, and breaking news.

"By continuing to offer new and innovative features to the platform, like Insights, RI Marketplace's already strong reputation as a top player in the online sales market (evidenced by the highest sell-through rate in the industry at over 75%) will continue to grow stronger as we meet more of our clients' needs," said James Shevlin, President at RI Marketplace.

Discover the full potential of Marketplace Insights at: https://rimarketplace.com/insights/overview

About CWCapital

CWCapital (CW Financial Services LLC) is a diversified real estate investment services firm offering next-generation solutions through its business lines that include, CWCapital Asset Management, the largest named special servicer in the industry with a named book of $225 UPB, RealINSIGHT, end-to-end loan servicing software and advisory services, and RI Marketplace, online auctions and listings platform that has transacted $4.6B in assets since inception in 2017.

About RI Marketplace

RI Marketplace is the leading auction platform for commercial real estate transactions, bringing buyers, sellers, and brokers together to efficiently list, market, and close deals. The platform allows local, national, and global investors the opportunity to quickly review and bid on assets throughout the country. Marketplace is managed by a dedicated team of commercial asset experts with more than $11 billion in online real estate sales. Since its inception in May 2017, the platform has completed more than $4.6 billion in transactions.

About Marketplace Insights

Marketplace Insights, a wholly owned subsidiary of CWCapital, is a commercial real estate data, analytics, market, and property research solution.

