CWCBExpo Boston Announces Pioneering Massachusetts Cannabis Advocates as Keynote Speakers & CultivatED Initiative

Jim Smith, Founding Partner, Smith, Costello & Crawford will deliver a Keynote on Thursday, Oct. 24 th at 1:15 pm. He will share his unique insight on " Navigating the Massachusetts Experience." Smith was an instrumental leader who worked with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to shape and support the drafting of the state's nationally recognized cannabis regulations. He also was instrumental in the development of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association and has been featured in a number of publications for his work in the cannabis industry, including the Boston Globe, Commonwealth Magazine , and Rolling Stone . His firm represents more than 30 cannabis clients in Massachusetts.

"Is Consumer-Friendly Cannabis Policy Possible?" will be the topic of the Keith Saunders, Sociologist, Ph.D.; Board of Director, NORML, Keynote Address on Friday, Oct. 25th at 12:30 pm. He will discuss how not long ago, there was no "medicinal cannabis" or "recreational cannabis," there was just "marijuana," and if you grew, sold, or possessed it, you were committing a crime. Now with some form of cannabis legalization in 46 of the 50 states, he will share his views on how these legal medicinal and adult-use policies are offering unique challenges to consumers being able to use cannabis as they so choose.

Dr. Saunders has been researching marijuana culture and the marijuana policy reform movement, with special attention given to the relationship between marijuana's prohibition and its popularity, since 1999. He embraces grassroots reform strategies, having seen cannabis prohibition ended in Massachusetts after 30 years of efforts by a small, committed, and effective cadre of activists.

Being announced at CWCBExpo Boston on Thursday, October 24th at 11:30 am, will be CultivatED, the nation's first public-private jail-to-jobs fellowship program by and for the cannabis industry, solely focused on educating, empowering, and employing individuals disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs.

Chynah Tyler, Representative, Massachusetts House of Representatives, will lead the CultivatED announcement and be joined by Dr. Valerie Roberson, President of Roxbury Community College; Tom Sannicandro, Director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges; and David Torrisi, Executive Director of the Commonwealth Dispensary Association.

Relevant topics for businesses in Massachusetts and the Northeast will be covered at CWCBExpo including "Women Leadership in the Massachusetts Cannabis Industry;" moderated by Britte McBride, Commissioner, Cannabis Control Commission; "Vaping Crisis as Health Opportunity;" "The Evolving Cannabis Market: What You Need To Know Today About Retail, Consumer, and Product Trends;" and "Regulatory Updates: The New Frontier—Social Consumption and Delivery."

The CWCBExpo Boston comprehensive conference program also covers the most pressing and complicated aspects of the cannabis business, including: "The State of Cannabis Banking;" "How MMJ Companies Can Prepare for FDA/Government Regulation and Oversight—What Pharma Taught Us?;" "The State of Medical Cannabis for Veterans;" and "Raising Capital and Vetting Capital Raises–for Investors and Entrepreneurs."

The exhibit floor has Pavilions focused on Technology and Hemp along with top suppliers and brands in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services.

CWCBExpo's Cannabis Week will be the main event in the Northeast with charity galas, educational programs, dispensary tours, wellness offerings, dining discounts, networking and more. Download the Cannabis Week guide here: https://www.cwcbexpo.com/cannabis-week-event-guide-boston/. For more information on attending CWCBExpo Boston visit https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-boston/.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

Contacts: Fred Polsinelli, fred@polsinellipa.com, 646-306-7413;

Annie Scully, ascully@leexpos.com, 201-310-9252

SOURCE Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions