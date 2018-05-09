CWCBExpo NY Garners Major Industry Support

The CWCBExpo NY Keynote Address by Bruce Linton, Chairman & CEO, Canopy Growth, on Thursday May 30th will be sponsored by Acreage Holdings, a leading US investment company with an established footprint in the cannabis industry. Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings will introduce Mr. Linton who founded Canopy Growth, the first cannabis producing company in North America to be listed on a major stock exchange (TSX) and included on a major stock index (S&P/TSX Composite Index). Acreage Holdings recently made headlines when it announced that former House Speaker John Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld were joining its board of advisors.

Alt Thirty Six, a new digital cash company for the cannabis industry, will be the lead sponsor of the exclusive Industry Yacht Party. Taking place on Friday evening, June 1st, this 160 foot yacht will travel around New York City and include sights of the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower and Brooklyn Bridge. Sub-sponsors of the Industry Yacht Party include Isodiol (as well as Networking Mixer sponsor), Jupiter and Earth Science Tech.

Tress Capital will sponsor the exhibitor lounge on the CWCBExpo exhibitor floor and showcase its portfolio of companies including: Baker, Cannabis Now, Grownetics, Headset, Infusion Biosciences, North Bud Company and SC Labs.

Additional CWCBExpo NY highlights include:

-Friday Keynote Address by Montel Williams, medical cannabis advocate and media personality.

-Industry Update by investment expert Sumit Mehta of Mazakali

-New York State of Cannabis panel led by Senator Diane Savino and includes speakers: Joshua Vinciguerra, Director, Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, Kate Bell, Legislative Counsel, Marijuana Policy Project, and Dr. Kenneth Weinberg, Chief Medical Officer, Cannabis Doctors of New York.

-Add-on Workshops providing in-depth information and actionable insight including: the popular "Open A Cannabis Business;" " and "Advanced Cannabis Investment Workshop – Beyond the Basics;" on Wednesday, May 30th. The Saturday, June 1, Add-on Workshop includes: "The Secret Sauce: Developing IP and Production Best Practices with the incredibles Kitchen & Extraction Laboratory."

-"Sin & Soul: Building Enduring (Cannabis) Brands" led by the top former-CMO from one of the USA's oldest and most iconic brands.

-"Looking Past the License: Cannabis Product Risk Management;" and "Cannabis and the Capital Markets" with industry-leading experts from top cannabis companies.

-Hemp Pavilion sponsored by the National Hemp Association (NHA).

For the first time, CWCBExpo NY exhibits and seminars will be open on Saturday, June 2nd, to offer attendees a bonus day of sourcing, education, and networking.

Early bird registration discounts are in effect until May 11th. For more information on CWCBExpo NY and to register visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018/attend. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the coast-to-coast CWCBExpo events, contact sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo )

The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo) are business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest media, financial and business markets. The CWCBExpos are held in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, and are the leading forums for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. CWCBExpo is produced by Leading Edge Expositions. To learn more about the coast-to-coast CWCBExpos in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

Contacts: Fred Polsinelli, fred@polsinellipa.com, 646-306-7413

Annie Scully, ascully@leexpos.com, 201-310-9252

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwcbexpo-ny-garners-major-industry-support-300645592.html

SOURCE Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions