CWCBExpo NY Gives Sneak Peek into Surprise Speaker Series

The Surprise Speaker Series, presented by the National Hemp Association, will take place on Thursday, May 31st at 1:00 p.m. The goal of the Surprise Speaker Series, and CWCBExpo NY educational program, is to elevate the conversation about the benefits of the cannabis, debunk its negative stigmatism, and provide information, tools and resources for businesses to succeed in the industry. "One just never knows who will share the stage with Mike James," said Christine Ianuzzi, CWCBExpo Show Director. "It could be a current elected official, one of the leading educators or researcher and, even an A-list celebrity advocate!"

James has become a trailblazer for medical marijuana use as an alternative to opioids and is the first active professional football player to file for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) specifically for cannabis. He recently was featured on the CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta documentary, "WEED 4, Pot vs. Polls" that has brought his use of cannabis for pain relief to the national spotlight.

After graduating with a full athletic scholarship from the University of Miami, James was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 and quickly became a top running back. His history making game against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 158 yards, led him to be officially declared "a force to be reckoned with". That same year, during a Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, James suffered a season ending injury.

After intense rehabilitation and training, James returned to the field but faced continued bodily trauma including multiple concussions. In order to continue to perform professionally as a top athlete in football, James began to research natural forms of effective relief for chronic pain, brain injury recovery and cognitive function maintenance. He found that cannabis was a viable alternative.

In addition to the Surprise Speaker Series, CWCBExpo NY will feature Keynote Addresses by Montel Williams, media personality and patient advocate, and Bruce Linton, CEO Canopy Growth, an industry leader. A comprehensive educational program is also part of the agenda with an Industry Update, New York State of Cannabis panel, and conference sessions on Cannabis 101, Cultivation, Extractions & Infusions, Regulations, Investing, Advocacy and more. The exhibit floor, with more than 100 companies, will feature companies with a wide array of innovative products and services for the medical marijuana, legalized adult use and industrial hemp industries.

