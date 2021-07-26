CWEA Award Winners Represent Districts Throughout The State

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) announced winners in several wastewater awards categories, recognizing innovation, excellence, safety and training, and more.

Collection Systems

The Wastewater Collection System Person the Year Award recognizes an individual for their innovation and excellence in collection systems maintenance. Winner: Leon Laucirica , Ironhouse Sanitary District , San Francisco Bay Section.



The Wastewater Gimmicks & Gadgets Award recognizes innovation and creativity in developing solutions to performing routine tasks or functions in maintenance, operations, or construction of wastewater collection systems. Categories include:



recognizes innovation and creativity in developing solutions to performing routine tasks or functions in maintenance, operations, or construction of wastewater collection systems. Categories include: First Place, Operations & Maintenance: Mark Vermeer , Mission Springs Water District , Deragger 3000, which helps remove rags from influent pumps.



Wastewater Operator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the operations of wastewater treatment facilities and the application of knowledge to improve plant processes. Winner: Amanda Bird, City of Santa Cruz.



Wastewater Mechanical Technician Person of the Year Award recognizes outstanding performance, dedication to the job, and for sharing knowledge of maintenance procedures. Winner: John Abdilla, Ironhouse Sanitary District.



Wastewater Electrical/Instrumentation Person of the Year Award recognizes significant contributions to the field and an individual's contribution to CWEA. Winner: David Peel, City of Pacifica.

Plant Safety

Wastewater Plant Safety Award criteria include number of injuries, lost-time accidents, record keeping, in-house training, emergency response, and program implementation.

criteria include number of injuries, lost-time accidents, record keeping, in-house training, emergency response, and program implementation. Small (1-25 employees), Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency , Desert and Mountain Section.



, Desert and Mountain Section.

Large (76 or greater employees), East Bay Municipal Utility District, Main Wastewater Treatment Plant (Special District 1), San Francisco Bay Section.



Wastewater Plant of the Year Award recognizes accomplishments in compliance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness, and superior plant performance in small, medium, and large categories.

recognizes accomplishments in compliance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness, and superior plant performance in small, medium, and large categories. Plant of the Year (< 5 MGD), Leadership Development, Olivenhain Municipal Water District.





Plant of the Year (5-20 MGD), Leadership Development, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority.





Plant of the Year (> 20 MGD), Leadership Development , Silicon Valley Clean Water.



Community Engagement and Outreach recognizes achievements in promoting awareness and understanding of water quality issues in two project categories – small and large budget in addition to social media and individual achievement.

recognizes achievements in promoting awareness and understanding of water quality issues in two project categories – small and large budget in addition to social media and individual achievement. Large Project of the Year, Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Redwood Empire Section.



Small Project of the Year, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District , San Francisco Bay Section

, San Francisco Bay Section

Best Use of Social Media, Inland Empire Utilities Agency , Santa Ana River Basin Section.

, Santa Ana River Basin Section.

Person of the Year, Mary Jo Ramey , Central Marin Sanitation Agency, Redwood Empire Section.

About CWEA

At CWEA, we empower wastewater professionals as they protect California's most critical resource: water. Since our founding in 1928, we've grown to a community of more than 10,000 members across all facets of wastewater management and resource recovery, from operators to lab techs to engineers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Barillo

[email protected]

510-382-7800 X141

