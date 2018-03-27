On March 1, 2018, post-market, Camping World Holdings, Inc., announced it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Camping World Holdings, Inc., disclosed it "expects to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting relating to the insufficient documentation of certain accounting policies and procedures within the Company's retail segment, and ineffective transactional level and management review controls over the valuation of used trade-in inventory." Following this news, CWH's share price fell over 2.0% on March 2, 2018.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to these investigations is guaranteed.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwh-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-camping-world-holdings-inc-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300620180.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

