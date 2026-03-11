CWH Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Remind Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Camping World retails recreational vehicles ("RVs"), and related products and services in the United States.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Misled Investors Regarding Inventory Management

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) the Company overstated its ability to "surgically manage [its] inventory" to optimize profit using "data analytics;" (ii) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (iii) as a result, the Company would require "strict, corrective inventory management objectives," negatively impacting gross profit and margins; and (iv) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 24, 2026, Camping World releases disappointing fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Company also announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately, "following consideration of forecasted tax distributions, the reduced availability of excess tax distributions to fund dividend payments driven partly by the impact of recent tax law changes, and in consideration of the Company's focus on reducing net debt leverage." On this news, Camping World's stock price fell $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Camping World Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 11, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

