CX Company Horatio Hosts Their Second Client Summit In Santo Domingo, Continuing to Position Latin America As The New Hub For Customer Service

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern customer service company that is disrupting CX, hosted its second annual client Summit in Santo Domingo, a strategic initiative to keep solidifying Latin America's position as the new hub for customer service excellence. Dedicated to prioritizing its employees and fostering innovation, Horatio serves over 100 clients in the United States, boasting a dedicated workforce of 1,700 bilingual agents. According to the World Bank, the Dominican Republic is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean this last decade.

Key Summit Highlights:

Focus on Employee-Centric Approach: Horatio, founded with a commitment to placing employees first, is at the forefront of cultivating a work environment that values and invests in its team members. The summit highlighted the company's unique approach to employee well-being and professional development, showcasing how this philosophy contributes to superior customer service outcomes. Horatio facilities include bilingual daycare for working mothers, employee benefits, catered breakfast and lunch, a track field, gym, and more.

Strategic Expansion in Latin America: With a growing presence in Latin America, Horatio is actively contributing to the region's emergence as a prominent hub for customer service. The summit addressed the company's commitment to fostering local talent, creating job opportunities, and promoting economic development in the region.

Bilingual Excellence: Latin America's wealth of bilingual talent positions it as a key player in providing customer service solutions for the U.S. market. Horatio's bilingual agents play a key role in delivering top-notch service, bridging communication gaps and enhancing customer experience for their diverse client base.

Innovation Showcase: Attendees had the opportunity to explore the strategies that contribute to the company's success including how a human-centered approach comes first.

"We are thrilled about the outcomes of our Second Client Summit in Santo Domingo, an event that not only celebrates our accomplishments but also underscores our commitment to driving positive change in the customer service industry. Latin America is more than just a destination for outsourcing; it is a strategic hub where innovation, talent, and customer-centric values converge," said Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio.

As of February 2024, Employee Satisfaction was reported at 79.57%, which is staggeringly high for the CX industry. For comparison purposes, the average CX attrition rate is between 35-40% according to Forrester Data and the employee satisfaction rate across CX companies is typically around 50-60%. Horatio's innovative contact center design has led to employees feeling better, and thereby performing much better than industry norms as well.

Horatio was co-founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson and remains dedicated to shaping the future of the industry by setting new standards and promoting sustainable growth in the region.

Horatio ranked number 18 on Inc Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratioRD.

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg , and the recipient of the 2022 Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Most recently, Horatio ranked 107 on Inc 5000's list of the fastest growing companies in 2023. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago in the Dominican Republic – and Bogota, Colombia. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

