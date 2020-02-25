CX Leader Arise Virtual Solutions Announces Silver Anniversary

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. (Arise), a leading provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, announced that it is celebrating its Silver (25th) Anniversary.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Etheridge remarked, "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees and the strong operating values that allow us to embrace possibilities and make a difference each and every day."

"We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of innovation and best practices in customer support and the recognition we have received has been incredibly rewarding. However, the greatest reward is knowing how we continue to change the way the world works."-Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer "We are grateful to our Customers and Service Partners. Without them, we would not be able to celebrate this amazing milestone. We have the pleasure of engaging with the most talented and diverse group of people in the CX business. I am so proud of what we've accomplished together over the past 25 years." - Robert Padron, Chief Customer Office

Arise started in December 1994 and is a pioneer of the shared economy. Today, the Arise Platform is an innovative cloud-based technology that connects tens of thousands of small businesses (Service Partners), providing on-demand customer service and other business solutions, to Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises. Since its inception, Arise has supported over 150 client programs and has been a catalyst to small business growth in the United States, Canada and the UK, helping to bring entrepreneurial possibilities to over 60,000 Service Partners worldwide.

As a result of its continuous and relentless pursuit of excellence, the organization has garnered dozens of awards and accolades from business leaders, technology gurus, government organizations, and media outlets along the way. Such include the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplace in South Florida, Stevie Awards for Security and Virtual Learning Solutions, UKCCF's Highly Commended Home Agent Operation of The Year, and Contact Center World's North America Industry Champion.

In its time, Arise has embraced diversity and helped empower small businesses. Month-over-month, thousands of people start home-based customer support businesses using the Arise Platform, representing a network of primarily women and minority-owned companies that are the backbone of the Arise Platform.

"We are proud to spread digital prosperity regardless of location or situation. The platform continues to be a great opportunity for parents looking for a second income, rural residents living in areas with limited work opportunities, and military spouses and vets who require work that moves with them." says CCO Padron.

The Arise Platform has also had direct impact on environmental sustainability, eliminating 57,500,000 KWH in energy consumption and tens of thousands of daily commutes, translating into some 10.8 million gallons of gasoline that isn't burned and roughly 98,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions that don't go into the atmosphere.

"Arise looks to make a difference. Throughout 2020, we will be looking at where we started, our achievements to date, and building ambitious plans for the future." says Etheridge

In December 2019, it was announced that an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing, acquired Arise, setting the organization on an exciting path to access world-class resources that will accelerate the rate at which Arise delivers leading digital and human experiences to its customers and Service Partners.

Etheridge continues, "While the previous 25 years have been remarkable and worth celebrating, it is the road ahead that we are most excited about. We look forward to the next quarter century and all that it will bring."

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions, headquartered in Florida. Our powerful cloud-based platform connects companies needing customer engagement and other business services to a virtual nationwide network of work-at-home Service Partners running small customer support businesses. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500. To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions, please visit http://www.arise.com .

