CX Leader TTEC Named as a 2018 Training Outsourcing Watchlist Company

"TTEC appreciates this prestigious recognition from Training Industry," said Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital, Consulting. "Our team is proud to design and deliver interactive employee training and development programs which not only educate, but also inspire and empower brand ambassadors to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

By transforming the way companies think about, build, develop, reward and motivate teams to deliver consistent employee and customer experiences, TTEC's Learning and Performance solutions enable clients to efficiently upskill new and existing employees, ranging from frontline personnel all the way to the executive office. Solutions include skills and competency assessments, custom content design and Real Play simulated learning environments including artificial intelligence and chatbots.

Selected 2018 Training Outsourcing Watch List Companies like TTEC demonstrated excellence in many areas, including:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability to deliver multiple types of training services

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

"The companies featured on this year's Training Outsourcing Watch List, including TTEC, represent an emerging group of providers that deliver superior training solutions and services to their clients," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "The extensive content and technology services provided by TTEC makes them a leader in the constantly evolving and growing training outsourcing market."

For more information about TTEC's unified enterprise learning approach, visit www.ttec.com/learning-and-performance.

About TTEC

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 56,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

