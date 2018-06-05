CX Leader TTEC Receives North America Cloud Partner of the Year Award from Verint

This award was announced as part of the Verint Partner Forum, taking place during Verint's annual EngageTM Global Customer Conference. Recipients of this year's awards were recognized for their achievements in customer engagement, and their collaborative approaches in helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and growth.

"We are honored to be recognized for this partnership award by Verint," said Steve Pollema, Senior Vice President, TTEC Digital. "Through Humanify Technology Platforms, TTEC provides integrated performance management solutions that support our clients in creating seamless customer experiences. We are proud to partner with Verint as a leading technology provider whose workforce optimization suite provides solutions focused on customer engagement optimization and efficiency."

Together, TTEC's global experience in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and existing cloud infrastructure combined with Verint's top-of-the-line workforce optimization solutions provide a variety of integrated features, including speech analytics, desktop and process analytics and quality management. This unified perspective on performance management provides clients with insights on operational utilization, optimization, and analytics-based assessments. By connecting the right mix of technologies and managed services, TTEC is partnering with clients to drive revenue growth, decrease cost and improve customer experiences.

Learn how TTEC's flexible, cloud-based Humanify™ Technology Platforms enable a seamless customer experience across channels, including voice, chat, email, SMS, co-browse, social and video and check out the TTEC CX Calculator which provides a glimpse of the real-world customer experience and profitability outcomes TTEC solutions can drive.

About TTEC

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused exclusively on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 50,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

