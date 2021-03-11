CX Startup Officium Labs Acquires SpreadsheetScheduler.com

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs, a unique decentralized Customer Experience startup, has acquired SpreadsheetScheduler.com, adding industry-leading workforce management (WFM) tools to the Officium ServiceStack® for call center management.

Officium Labs

"Workforce management is an essential part of the equation for any company looking to design incredible experiences for their customers. Having the right resources in the right place at the right time makes it possible to deliver on the brand promise and earn loyalty," states John Pompei, SVP of customer success at Officium Labs.

SpreadsheetScheduler.com has been trusted by hundreds of brands, including FOX, Domino's, and Wells Fargo to more efficiently schedule call center and other resources. Widely known for their affordability and ease of use, the company's products have earned an outstanding reputation among WFM professionals across a wide range of industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome SpreadsheetScheduler.com to the Officium Labs family," says Jonathan Shroyer, co-founder and CEO of Officium Labs. "Their innovative approach to forecasting and scheduling and the usability of their products make them the perfect companion to our ServiceStack® capabilities. As we continue to build the future of service, WFM is a strategic consideration. It enables the type of service that delivers ROI and protects upwards of 25% of a company's revenue."

Since its launch in 2019, Officium has accelerated rapidly, reaching profitability in the first 20 months with >$8M in gross revenue. Officium is building a network-based economy that provides flexible and meaningful work opportunities for global workers, moving economic wealth into local communities versus traditional technology hubs.

Officium's ServiceStack® is a framework for building an outstanding customer service operation that includes best practices, a technology platform, and a network of human capital. The ServiceStack® concept is helping Officium Labs clients provide world-class service to their customers and generate measurable ROI.

"Officium Labs is exactly the type of organization I was holding out for," says Kory Gage, founder and CEO of SpreadsheetScheduler.com. "We care about our customers and the practice of WFM a great deal. This acquisition gives us the ability to serve customers in all sorts of new ways and to accomplish things we never thought possible."

About Spreadsheet Scheduler: Spreadsheet Scheduler, an Officium Labs company, offers a full suite of workforce management solutions, geared to help customer experience organizations of all sizes optimize their workforce, enabling them to deliver incredible customer experiences in the most cost-effective manner.

Scheduling the right number of customer service agents at the right time to make sure you are hitting your service levels is the first step to incredible customer experiences. Our low-cost solutions are advanced programmed Excel spreadsheets that help you forecast, plan, and schedule your staff effectively, making both your staff and customers happy.

To learn more, visit SpreadsheetScheduler.com and https://www.officiumlabs.io/.

Media Contact: Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer

Phone (615)707-9004 - [email protected]

Related Images

cx-startup-officium-labs-acquires.png

CX Startup Officium Labs Acquires SpreadsheetScheduler.com

Related Links

Officium Labs

SpreadsheetScheduler.com

SOURCE Officium Labs