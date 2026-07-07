CXC Horizon Fund Completes First Year, Featured in Hedge Fund Alert

Long/short equity fund managed by CXC Investments marks one-year track record; profiled in With Intelligence's industry publication.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CXC Investments, LLC today announced that CXC Horizon Fund, its long/short equity fund, reached its one-year track record on July 1, 2026. The milestone was marked by a feature in the July 1 edition of Hedge Fund Alert, the weekly hedge fund industry publication from With Intelligence, titled "Stock Picker's New Fund Soars by 136%".

CXC Horizon Fund employs a fundamental, valuation-driven approach to long/short equity investing, seeking long-term capital appreciation by identifying undervalued companies with high barriers to entry and durable competitive advantages. The strategy is flexible across sectors and market capitalizations, concentrated in the firm's highest-conviction ideas, and grounded in disciplined risk management.

"Reaching our one-year mark is a meaningful milestone, and we're grateful to see the fund's approach recognized by a publication of Hedge Fund Alert's standing," said Benjamin Cohen, Managing Partner of CXC Investments. "Our philosophy hasn't changed since day one: independent thinking, strict valuation discipline, and the flexibility to go where the opportunities are. This first year is a foundation, and our focus remains on the long term."

About CXC Investments

CXC Investments, LLC is an investment firm based in the Miami metropolitan area, managing long/short equity strategies built on fundamental, valuation-driven research. The firm was founded by Managing Partner Benjamin Cohen. For more information, contact [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation with respect to any investment vehicle or strategy managed by CXC Investments, LLC (the "Adviser"). Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice.

The Hedge Fund Alert article referenced above represents independent third-party editorial coverage. Its inclusion in this press release is not intended as a testimonial or endorsement. Hedge Fund Alert has not approved or endorsed CXC Horizon Fund, LP (the "Fund"), its investment strategy, or any statements made in this press release. The article was not commissioned, paid for, or otherwise solicited by the Fund or its affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance referenced in the article reflects a limited track record of approximately one year, which may not be representative of performance over longer periods or different market conditions. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may experience losses, including the loss of the entire amount invested.

Prior to launching the Fund, the Adviser managed a privately offered investment vehicle for a limited number of family members that employed a broadly similar investment strategy. That vehicle experienced significant losses, including the loss of substantially all invested capital. The circumstances, scale, and risk management practices applicable to the prior vehicle differed materially from those of the Fund, which operates under a formalized investment and risk management framework.

Any investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including but not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, and the risks inherent in a concentrated long/short equity strategy. Prospective investors should review the Fund's offering documents, including the Private Placement Memorandum, for a complete description of risks, fees, and other material terms prior to making any investment decision.

SOURCE CXC Investments, LLC