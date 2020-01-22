cxLoyalty Group Adds Mobile And Digital Industry Veteran, Marc Lefar, To Its Board Of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cxLoyalty Group, a global leader in loyalty and customer engagement, today announced the appointment of Marc Lefar to its Board of Directors.

Lefar is the Chief Executive Officer of RentPath, a leading digital marketplace connecting millions of consumers with apartments, condos and houses for rent through its network of websites and mobile apps, including ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com and Rentals.com.

Prior to joining RentPath, Lefar was the Chief Executive Officer of Vonage, a position he held from 2008-2014. Under his leadership, the Company underwent a comprehensive financial, operational and strategic transformation resulting in the successful expansion into new markets while driving dramatic shareholder returns.

Prior to Vonage, he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Cingular Wireless, now AT&T Mobility, responsible for all aspects of marketing strategy and execution. Lefar played a lead role in the acquisition and integration of AT&T Wireless into Cingular in 2005 and later worked with Steve Jobs and his team during the development of the exclusive partnership to launch the iPhone.

"Marc is a great addition to our Board. He brings a wealth of mobile and digital experience, leadership and insights that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our loyalty and customer engagement business," said Todd Siegel, CEO of cxLoyalty Group.

Lefar currently serves as a Director and Chair of the Technology and Strategy Committees of Open Doors Atlanta, a non-profit partnership of Metro Atlanta nonprofit service providers connecting to end homelessness. He is a frequent guest lecturer on the topics of strategy, marketing and global commerce and serves on the Board of Advisors for the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

From 2015 – 2019, Lefar served on the Board of Directors of IPC Systems, the leading provider of communications for the financial services and trading communities. He is a past Director and Special Advisor to the Board of ClassPass, a digital marketplace and subscription service for the fitness industry. Mr. Lefar also served on President Obama's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee from 2011-2016.

He is a past director of the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Georgia and Alabama. An inventor, Mr. Lefar holds two U.S. patents and has five additional patents pending. He spent the first nine years of his career at Procter & Gamble.

"I am pleased to join the Board of cxLoyalty," said Lefar. "cxLoyalty Group's robust combination of platform, content, delivery and analytics is a potent combination for the compelling loyalty and engagement market. I'm excited by the company's business potential and look forward to contributing to cxLoyalty Group's vision, strategy and growth."

About cxLoyalty Group

cxLoyalty is one of the world's leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions companies servicing over 68.7 million consumers with approximately 2,900 client partner relationships and over 40 years of experience. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for our leading clients around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel, and internet commerce sectors. Based in Stamford, Conn., the Company has approximately 3,100 employees located across the globe. For more information, visit www.cxLoyalty.com.

