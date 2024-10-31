Cyara appoints Rishi Rana as the new CEO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyara, the leading AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Platform provider is pleased to announce that effective October 31, 2024, Rishi Rana will be promoted to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rana has been President of Cyara since August 2023. Previously, he led the strategy and growth and three separate PowerSchool business units, playing a pivotal role in driving a multi-billion-dollar market valuation. Alok Kulkarni, Cyara's Co-Founder and CEO since inception, will become the Non-Exec Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rishi Rana, CEO of Cyara

Rana brings a proven track record of scaling global operations and driving sustainable growth with a customer-centric approach. Rana's leadership will continue to focus on a growth mindset centered around execution, energy, and empathy, driving customer-first innovation. His vision includes leveraging responsible advancements in GenAI and enhancing Cyara's global impact through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Cyara," said Rana. "The team's dedication to ensuring our customers can deliver flawless customer experiences has set a strong foundation for growth and innovation. I look forward to building on this legacy, accelerating our momentum, and working with our talented teams and valued customers to take Cyara to new heights."

Alok Kulkarni commented, "I am excited to see Rishi become our new CEO, and as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, I look forward to providing strategic oversight, strengthening board alignment, and deepening relationships with key stakeholders."

Lead Independent Board Director Vikram Verma also commented on the transition stating, "We are pleased to welcome Rishi as the new CEO. We are confident that his expertise and passion for customer experience will lead Cyara into a new and exciting chapter. We are also immensely grateful for Alok's leadership which has driven Cyara's growth and strengthened our position in the CX industry for the last 18 years. Very few people could have achieved what he has done to get Cyara to this remarkable stage of growth, and we are appreciative for his ongoing involvement as we continue our journey under Rishi's leadership."

About Cyara

Cyara revolutionizes the way businesses transform and optimize their customer experiences. Cyara's AI-led CX Transformation Platform empowers enterprises to deliver flawless interactions across voice, video, digital, and chatbot experiences. With Cyara, businesses improve customer journeys through continuous innovation while reducing cost and minimizing risk. With a 110%+ customer retention rate and world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), today's leading global brands trust Cyara every day to assure CX journeys and transform CX experiences.

To learn more, visit cyara.com

SOURCE Cyara