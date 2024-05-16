Cybeats Enlisted in Secure by Design Pledge; Enhancing Standards with U.S. Cybersecurity Agency

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company")(CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF), a global leader in cybersecurity technology, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 'Secure by Design' initiative by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).1 This move marks a significant step forward for Cybeats in supporting one the largest U.S. security agencies, and alongside some of the world's largest software companies.2

The new Secure by Design pledge brings together industry giants to raise security standards across diverse tech sectors. With this, Cybeats aligns itself with other inaugural members and industry leaders such as Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks.

"We live in a world where digital security is paramount and requires a continuous commitment. Beyond just Cybeats' pledge, SBOM Studio helps its customers adhere to the 'Secure by Design' pledge by enhancing the detection of vulnerabilities, in alignment with CISA's principles," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats.

Cybeats' Commitment to Secure by Design Pledge

Cybeats is one of the 68 initial companies to commit to the Secure by Design pledge, which focuses on advancing security measures within enterprise software realms. This pledge highlights a voluntary commitment to improve security, aligning with CISA's principles. At the core of Cybeats' innovative approach is the commitment to Secure by Design principles. Products should be secure to use out of the box, with secure configurations enabled by default and security features such as MFA, logging, and SSO available at no additional cost. This pledge fosters a culture of accountability and knowledge sharing, encouraging radical transparency and public documentation of progress and challenges. The seven goals of the initiative and commitment are:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Reduce default passwords

Reducing entire classes of vulnerabilities

Increase security patches

Vulnerability disclosure policy

CVEs

Evidence of intrusions

By catalyzing action by some of the largest technology manufacturers, the Secure by Design pledge sees work being done over the next year to demonstrate measurable progress towards these seven concrete goals. Collectively, these commitments will help protect and secure the technology that critical infrastructure relies on.3

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedarplus.ca.

