Cybeats Signs Top 3 European Telecom Operator for Evaluation of SBOM Studio

News provided by

Cybeats Technologies Corp.

24 Aug, 2023, 00:01 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is pleased to announce the signing of a pilot evaluation agreement with a top 3 European telecom and network operator by market cap and by mobile subscriptions1, for the SBOM Studio platform.2

This engagement marks the second global telecom leader undergoing a pilot evaluation of SBOM Studio, and follows the recent announcement about Cybeats adding the telecom market to its list of target market segments.3 Cybeats has demonstrated an impressive 75% conversion rate from pilot evaluations to commercial contracts, as previously announced in January 2023.4 The Company is also in discussions with one of the top 3 largest telecom and managed service providers (MSP) worldwide, in pursuit of a commercial partnership to leverage its market reach and to help to scale the SBOM Studio platform globally.

"The telecom market continues to present a keen interest in SBOM Management, and Cybeats has been very pleased with the response to our product and the rapid growth of our commercial pipeline. Engaging with telecom at this time comes with first mover advantages, as the telecom sector is both eager for innovation and will also soon face regulatory challenges involving SBOM management and the software supply chain. This engagement underscores our success in expanding our reach with SBOM Studio - a proven and endorsed solution by industry leaders across multiple other sectors," said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats.

Further to Cybeats' recent press release dated June 165, the Company announced its strategic direction to also include the global telecom sector as it is an accelerating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) adopter. The Company has been continuing to strengthen its commercial pipeline which now includes over 6 qualified telecom prospects that are in various stages of commercial advancement, and several of which are among the largest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Network Equipment providers globally.

SBOM management enables telecom giants to achieve software transparency and ensure compliance with government regulations. It provides valuable visibility into software components and dependencies, enabling telecom companies to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their software. Telecom and mobile device providers must adhere to specific regulations such as FCC regulations, NDAA provisions, the EU Cybersecurity Act, UK Telecommunications (Security) Act, and NISTand GSMA guidelines. Complying with these regulations is crucial for ensuring software transparency and security in the rapidly evolving telecom industry. In addition, a push to open infrastructure, like Open Radio Access Network Infrastructure (O-RAN), further signals a trend towards greater interoperability and security, i.e. with O-RAN software components anticipated to require SBOMs in the near future.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com 

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors 

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Also from this source

Cybeats Signs Pilot Evaluation Agreement with a Renowned S&P 500 Electrical and Power Systems Multinational

Cybeats Appoints Cybersecurity Expert, Chris Hughes, to its Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.