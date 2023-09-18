Cybeats to Attend MWC Las Vegas and Global Network Equipment Meeting in London; Supporting SBOM Adoption in Telecom and the Mobile Device Industry

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) is pleased to announce that Cybeats will attend both the Mobile World Congress Conference1 in Las Vegas (MWC Las Vegas), as well as a meeting for the Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) hosted by the GSMA2 which facilitates improvements in network equipment security across the global mobile device industry.3

The MWC Las Vegas Security Summit, to be held on September 27th, is a leading event that addresses the significant challenges in delivering a safe, trustworthy, and secure 5G experience for both consumers and enterprises in the communication, connected devices and mobile security landscape. Cybeats' Bob Lyle is excited to kick off the Mobile Security Landscape Panel session, as well as participate in the panel alongside esteemed industry colleagues from Palo Alto Networks, Google, NIST, and and other mobile security experts.4 Mr. Lyle will attend in support of the industries' expected adoption of SBOMs, and the potential incorporation of SBOM into the NESAS standards. It is expected that the EU Cyber Resilience Act will push adoption across the mobile device and telecom industries across Europe.

"Cybeats is at the epicenter of a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, and the attendance of events related to regulatory environments of our core market verticals is part of the drive to SBOM adoption and need for SBOM management solutions like SBOM Studio around the globe. We are excited to bring our technical focus and SBOM management experience to the upcoming events in London and Las Vegas," said Bob Lyle, CRO, Cybeats.

GSMA's NESAS services the security needs of governments, mobile network operators and regulators, and aims to benefit equipment vendors and MNOs by increasing the transparency and comparability of the products on offer to network operators. It also highlights the ability of network equipment vendors to meet and maintain rigorous security levels. From product design and development, through to the delivery of the final product and its maintenance, it drives higher standards of security and resilience across the mobile industry globally.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

