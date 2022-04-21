CybelAngel Names New VP of Global Partners & Alliances

Steve Malecha, a veteran channel sales leader with 25 years of experience, will focus on refining partner strategy and accelerating growth in the channel

PARIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CybelAngel, the world-leading external risk protection platform, is pleased to announce that Steve Malecha has joined the company as Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances.

In his new role, Steve will lead global partner business and focus on enabling more enterprises to safeguard their critical digital assets, brand and reputation. Reporting to Jeff Gore, CRO, Steve will be responsible for accelerating CybelAngel's revenue through the expansion of new and existing channels.

Steve brings more than 25 years of experience in software and partner sales. His most recent position was VP of Sumo Logic's Americas Partner Sales Team, where he led its transformation from a direct sales business to a partner-led sales organization. Under Steve's leadership, partner sales increased from less than 5% to 70% of sales.

Before joining Sumo Logic, Steve managed key GSI partners for AppDynamics and CA Technologies. He earned an MBA from the University of Colorado-Denver and a BA in Chemistry and Economics from the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Jeff Gore, CybelAngel CRO, said: "We are thrilled to have Steve joining the team. This reinforces CybelAngel's commitment to the channel by driving sales and enabling global expansion. He will work with our existing customers in the US and around the world including Louis Vuitton, GardaWorld, Sanofi, L'Oréal, Cushman & Wakefield, Technicolor, and other enterprise accounts. The channel is key to our growth and Steve has a very important role to play in our future".

Steve added: "It's a great time to be joining CybelAngel. I will work to drive the continued momentum of our partner program in North America while focusing on building on CybelAngel's successes in EMEA and boosting our global presence. We're planning some big moves in the channel and I'm looking forward to the work ahead."

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading external risk protection platform that detects and resolves external threats well before they're exploited. As more business data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Named a "Best of Breed" Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) by Gartner in 2021, organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com

