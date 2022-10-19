Cybellum Announces Critical New Management and Automation Module for Product Security Incident Response Teams (PSIRT)

Enhanced workflow automation enables advanced cyber threat monitoring, impact assessment, triage, and remediation of vulnerabilities for products and devices in the field

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, provider of the Product Security Platform for connected product and device manufacturers, announced today the availability of a new Product Incident Response module to help Product Security Incident Response Teams (PSIRT) to monitor and investigate threats related to devices that are already in operational use in the field. Enhanced workflow automation gives PSIRT team members control over their assets and automation of processes, as opposed to the manual and tedious processes they currently have in place.

In keeping with the spirit of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the new PSIRT module and automated workflow capabilities will be highlighted in an upcoming briefing entitled: Securing Connected Devices in the Field October 26th 11:00 EDT.

As cyberattacks are on the rise across the globe in industrial manufacturing, automotive and medical device industries, manufacturers and asset owners are exposed to revenue loss, brand damage, and regulatory violations if they don't rapidly respond to security incidents. They are challenged with being able to effectively gather and analyze threat intelligence, continuously monitor their devices for threats, speed up impact and relevance assessments and facilitate incident investigation, resolution and reporting.

Key capabilities of Cybellum's new PSIRT module includes the ability to:

Create policies, processes and guidelines for the triage, continuous threat monitoring, analysis, and remediation of assets

Aggregate vulnerability and threat intelligence from multiple sources

Automate security intelligence and triage, monitoring assets for impact of vulnerabilities

Open and manage incident investigations and generate reports

"Connected devices are the new frontier for cyberattacks as proven by the many recent and highly visible attacks that have occurred," said Eran Rosenberg, VP of Products and Strategy at Cybellum. "Beyond meeting regulatory guidelines, PSIRTs must be able to continuously monitor vulnerabilities to enable timely incident response. If not caught early enough, cybersecurity attacks on connected devices can put users at risk and may cause significant loss of revenue and brand damage to the manufacturer."

To learn more about Cybellum's new PSIRT capabilities, join Eran and Guy Gilam, Head of Product Marketing, on October 26th at 11am EDT, as they dive into how to protect connected devices post-production. Register here for: Securing Connected Devices in the Field .

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables device manufacturers to keep the products they build secure and compliant. Industry leaders use Cybellum's product security platform to fuse security into every phase of the product lifecycle. Powered by Cyber Digital Twins™ technology -- a live digital replica of every software component inside your devices – Cybellum allows product security teams to manage cyber risk continuously, whatever new threat arises. From living SBOMs to automated vulnerability management and continuous monitoring, teams can ensure their product portfolio is secure from design to post-production and beyond. To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

Contact

Annette Habani

Marketing Manager, Cybellum

[email protected]

SOURCE Cybellum