Cybellum Industrial Survey Finds 70% of Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Have Immature Product Security Programs, Despite High-Profile Cyber Attacks

Cybellum

12 Sep, 2023

Report reveals that compounding this issue, nearly 50% of companies lack a dedicated security function for control systems and devices within their organizational structure.

TEL  AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, the leading provider of the Product Security Platform that enables manufacturers and suppliers to continuously detect, manage, and remediate cyber threats and security vulnerabilities in line with regional compliance standards announced today the wrap-up of its 2023 Industrial Device Security Survey.

Security incidents involving industrial organizations have seen a sharp rise in recent years, with notable cases highlighting the vulnerabilities in our interconnected world. IT-OT convergence, as well as the trend towards remote maintenance, amplify potential risks even further.

As industrial devices become increasingly software-driven machines reliant on an insecure software supply chain, and with regulatory pressure on the rise, it has become seemingly impossible for equipment manufacturers to keep their entire product portfolio secure and compliant at all times. Mission-critical industrial equipment is now more exposed to attack than ever before.

Cybellum will present the findings from the survey in a special webinar session on September 27, 2023, at 10 am ET. To sign up for this session or to receive a recording post-webinar, register here.

Cybellum's 2023 Industrial Device Security Survey delves into the main product security challenges faced by industrial equipment manufacturers, and sheds light on their priorities. Spanning hundreds of participants employed in key positions such as product security, OT security, and cyber compliance, respondents shared invaluable insights, uncovering the core concerns and obstacles in the ever-changing realm of industrial device security.

Some of the key findings the survey revealed include:

  • 98% of respondents recognize the importance of device security for OT network security.
  • The primary product security challenge faced by industrial equipment manufacturers revolves around the pursuit for enhanced efficiency, including optimizing the utilization of cybersecurity talent, reducing manual efforts, and expediting processes.
  • The quest for continuous product security throughout the entire lifespan of industrial devices, and the management of an expanding array of tools and technologies, emerge as critical challenges, as cited by 30% of survey respondents.
  • Only 24% of respondents rank software supply chain security as a top challenge for this year.
  • Industrial equipment manufacturers highlight increasing compliance with regulations and standards as their top priority, with 37% of companies prioritizing this aspect in their roadmap.

"Our survey aims to understand the maturity of industrial control systems and device cybersecurity processes, and identify the main gaps experienced by industrial equipment manufacturers", said Guy Gilam, Head of Product Marketing at Cybellum. "With the growing incidence of attacks on critical systems, it's crucial to uncover these gaps and find a more comprehensive and effective approach to securing the industrial device landscape."

About Cybellum

Cybellum is where teams do product security.
Device manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Supermicro, Danaher, and Rolls Royce use Cybellum's Product Security Platform and services to manage the main aspects of their cybersecurity operations across business units and lifecycle stages. From SBOM to Vulnerability Management, Compliance Validation, and Incident Response, teams ensure their connected products are fundamentally secure and compliant – and stay that way.

To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

