Cybellum Launches new Product Security Synergy Services to Support Product Security Teams in their Journey for Compliance

Cybellum

20 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Synergy Services combine expert services with a customized KPI model, allowing teams to integrate new product security technologies into their unique ecosystem, as well as giving teams direct access to product security experts.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, provider of the award-winning Product Security Platform for connected product and device manufacturers, announced today the general availability of its Product Security Synergy Services, augmenting its Platform with a broad set of expert services, covering the entire product lifecycle.

Device manufacturers and their suppliers, across all safety-critical industries, including automotive, medical, and industrial equipment, are facing increased pressure to enhance the security posture of their products, while remaining compliant with new regulations. Achieving this means, product security operations teams need to integrate new technologies, requiring them to customize and tailor these technologies to their unique product development ecosystems. Even if done successfully, the ongoing skill shortage still means many critical activities will be very difficult to do with the resources they have.

Cybellum's Product Security Synergy Services address these issues by working directly with those responsible for product security, providing a skilled team and methodological approach to 'walk the journey' along with organizations. This allows for successful product security implementation and compliance workflow that meets the latest standards. It comprises the following:

  • Cybellum Deployment and Customization service ensures a seamless integration of Cybellum's Product Security Platform across an entire organization. Our team of product security professionals will work with customers across a set of milestones, including discovery, concept, implementation, and monitoring, to draw a clear trajectory for a successful Product Security organization.
  • Cybellum Managed Services combine embedded device security expertise with a dedicated technology to manage product security processes from start to finish, acting as a force multiplier for your entire operation. These include services for Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) verification, Supply-chain risk management, Pen-testing, Incident Response, and Cloud Hosting.
  • Cybellum's ProdSec Performance Model is a data-driven measurement methodology used in our service offering, which gauges the organization across a set of Product Security KPIs, and continuously monitors them across the implementation, to provide customers a health dashboard that helps improve their team's performance over time.

"A frictionless product security process relies on leveraging more than just the latest tools," says Asaf Atzmon, Cybellum's COO. "It is essential that skilled and experienced personnel are aligned with technology to ensure the successful adoption and roll-out of product security programs. The Cybellum team brings decades of experience and field-tested methods and technologies to assist our customers in safeguarding and securing their products."

For more information about Cybellum's Product Security Synergy Services, visit our website or contact us.

About Cybellum

Cybellum is where teams do product security.

Device manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Supermicro, Danaher, and Rolls Royce use Cybellum's Product Security Platform and services to manage the main aspects of their cybersecurity operations across business units and lifecycle stages. From SBOM to Vulnerability Management, Compliance Validation, and Incident Response, teams ensure their connected products are fundamentally secure and compliant – and stay that way.

 To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

