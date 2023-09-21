CYBER APPS WORLD INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CONTROL

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC: CYAP) ("CYAP" or the "Company") ( website: https://www.cyap.info) is pleased to announce that the majority equity stake in the Company has recently been sold by Janbella Group to Zenith Energy Ltd. ("Zenith Energy"). Zenith Energy is a British Columbia corporation based in Vancouver, B.C., engaged in energy production projects on three continents, whose shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Oslo.

In the change in control transaction, Zenith Energy acquired 100,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock representing 99.87% of the voting power of the Company for consideration of approximately $398,400. As part of the transaction, William Alessi, the sole director of the Company, appointed Luca Benedetto, Ippolito Cattaneo, and Dario Sodero as directors of the Company (with Messrs. Cattaneo's and Sodero's appointment subject to compliance by CYAP with Rule 14f-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Thereafter, Mr. Alessi resigned as CYAP's sole director and officer.

In addition to the foregoing, Mr. Benedetto was appointed President and Treasurer of the Company and Mr. Cattaneo was appointed as the Company's Secretary.

In addition to continuing with its present business, the Company is exploring potential expansion into other business sectors. Zenith Energy intends to invest in the Company in order to enable it to accomplish future expansion.

Luca Benedetto, President, and director, commented, "We are pleased that Zenith Energy has acquired a majority stake in CYAP, in line with its development strategy, to have a stable presence in USA, the largest capital market inf the world. We look forward to reporting to stockholders and the investment community on our development plan for CYAP before the end of October 2023."

