Collaboration between CyberUSA and Superus Careers is aimed at connecting talent and employers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national network of cyber communities, CyberUSA, has partnered with Superus Careers in launching the Cyber Career Exchange platform, aimed at supporting national, regional, and state level communities to fill a growing gap in cybersecurity jobs. Cybersecurity talent gaps exist across the country with nearly 600,000 unfilled positions, according to CyberSeek , a data analysis and aggregation project supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). Closing these gaps requires detailed knowledge of the cybersecurity workforce.

Cyber Career Exchange launches to fill the workforce gap in Cybersecurity

The Cyber Career Exchange is a specialized recruiting platform focused specifically on cybersecurity. The specialized methodology provides a system for employers to find potential employees based on job skills and education; job seekers and employers to certify job skills and education; for the upkeep and maintenance of career related skills for candidates; a methodology for finding & developing candidates; and (future development) partnership workflow for associations, schools or other organizations to deploy the 'Cyber Career Exchange'.

"I am proud of our advancements over the past 6 years in connecting cyber communities across the country. Starting with seven statewide cyber communities and growing thirty states to date has provided tremendous value in shaping the cybersecurity landscape at both the state and federal levels," said CyberUSA's Co-founder David Powell, "With growing threats and talent shortage more has to be done. The most immediate solutions to filling the open cyber jobs is to provide a system, hosted within trusted communities across the US, designed specifically to help employers and candidates easily find one another. The Cyber Career Exchange accomplishes that goal and more."

"Having worked within and recruited for Financial Services and Healthcare organizations, I understand the vulnerabilities, especially with a shortage that exists in the workforce," said Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver. "I am excited for us to play our role in filling that void from an employment standpoint, which will have a positive impact on generations to come,"

About CyberUSA.us

CyberUSA ( CyberUSA.us ) is a collaboration of leaders and states focused on a common mission purpose of enabling innovation, education, workforce development, enhanced cyber readiness and resilience – all while connecting the cyber ecosystem of the United States and its Allies. This non-profit "community of communities" is governed by its advisors and members, established to enhance information sharing between individuals, organizations and states and improve cyber resilience at all levels of participation – local, regional and national. CyberUSA provides a communication framework, a national summit and cyber related resources to communities across the United States.

About Superus Careers

Superus Careers ( SuperusCareers.com ) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. We are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment, bringing talent and organizations together. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins.

https://www.superuscareers.com/cyber-career-exchange/

