Cyber Center of Excellence Launches Cyber Insiders Podcast Series

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating San Diego's cyber economy, today announced the launch of Cyber Insiders, a 10-part podcast series aimed at educating consumers and businesses on the cyber threat landscape, protection and risk management strategies, innovations and growing workforce needs.

The new podcast series, available on iHeart Radio, brings together cyber leaders from industry, academia and government agencies including the California Guard, FBI, ESET, GoSecure, EY, Lockton, Cooley, Sentek, U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), FICO, Qualcomm, Sharp Healthcare, Teradata, Journeys Map, Booz Allen Hamilton, California State University San Marcos, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting and more. The series is hosted by Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR, and will run through July 2020.

The first two episodes feature the FBI discussing the threat landscape, counterintelligence and available resources for citizens and businesses, as well as CCOE and Cyber Operations, California State Guard discussing California's cyber economy.

Rear Admiral Ken Slaght, Chairman & President of CCOE commented, "Never before has cybersecurity been so front of mind in mainstream society. As talk of cyber wars and government hacking command headlines, Cyber Insiders brings together the people on the front lines to help educate the public on what's really happening, how to protect yourself as an individual or business, and to tell the story of California's thriving cyber ecosystem."

Cyber Insiders is produced as part of the CASCADE II Grant, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Defense through the California Governor's Office of Planning and Research, to bolster the state's defense supply chain cybersecurity resilience and innovation capacity, and to support the growth of California's cybersecurity workforce.

