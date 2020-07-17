Cyber Crimes Prosecutor Joins Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan White, the former Chief of the Cyber & Intellectual Property Crimes Section at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, is joining the law firm Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP as a partner. Mr. White will chair the firm's Cybersecurity and Data Privacy practice group.

Mr. White led the federal investigations of cyber threats in Southern California, including attacks by nation-state hackers, the dismantlement of Wall Street Market, the world's largest darknet marketplace, and the "Celebgate" data breach, resulting in the conviction of five defendants for hacking into thousands of iCloud, Gmail, and Facebook accounts.

"We're thrilled to have Ryan join the firm," said Grant B. Gelberg, Halpern May partner and co-chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Corporate Investigations practice. "His experience managing cyber threats is unmatched and he adds to our already deep bench of trial attorneys. Most importantly, I've known Ryan since our early days as prosecutors and he's a terrific colleague and friend."

"It's been exciting to watch the growth of the firm," said Mr. White. "There's so much cross-over between my practice areas and those of the firm, so it's a natural fit."

Early in his career, Mr. White served as a law clerk to the Honorable Kim McLane Wardlaw, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and worked as an attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP, before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2011.

Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP is a premier Southern California litigation boutique specializing in insurance recovery, white collar defense and investigations, professional liability defense, cybersecurity and data privacy, and trial and appeals.

Contact:

Grant Gelberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP