Join the America Project for an Exclusive X Spaces Session on Thursday, 7 PM Eastern

DENVER, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project is hosting an exclusive X Spaces session titled Cyber Crisis and Systemic Abuse of Power: Saving Tina Peters on Thursday at 7 PM Eastern. This session will delve into the ongoing legal battles faced by Tina Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk, who is days away from a court appearance where she faces multiple felony charges for simply doing her job as Mesa County Colorado Clerk.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 25th

Time: 7 PM Eastern

Platform/Link: X Spaces at https://x.com/theamericaproj

Host: Amanda Freytas – The America Project

Topic Spokesperson – Mark Fincham https://x.com/realmarkfinchem

About Tina Peters:

As the elected Mesa County Clerk in Colorado, Tina Peters made a backup of her county's Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election as well as the 2020 general election. Clerk Peters' discoveries ignited a chain reaction, upending her life and leading to costly legal battles and personal attacks aimed at her character.

Media Highlights:

Capitol Times Magazine: Inside Secret Story - Tina Peters - The Hidden Truth Revealed

Tina Peters shared her insights on election integrity and her experiences in a detailed interview, delving into her motivations, beliefs, and concerns regarding the electoral process.

Documentary: [S]ELECTION CODE

Follow the story of Navy SEAL Gold Star Mom, cancer survivor, and whistleblower Tina Peters as she uncovers evidence of manipulation in local and general elections.

Biography:

Tina Peters is a dedicated public servant known for her role as the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. Her career in election administration spans several years, during which she oversaw numerous elections, including the 2020 Presidential election. Tina is also a Gold Star mom and a cancer survivor, which has deeply influenced her commitment to service and her passion for election integrity.

Legal Overview:

Clerk Peters is facing imminent legal proceedings related to her exposure of issues with the county's election system. Her trial, which has experienced multiple postponements, is now rescheduled to begin on July 29, 2024, and will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC starting July 31st. Peters faces multiple felony charges, including tampering with election equipment and identity theft. If convicted, she could face substantial legal penalties, including fines and up to 20 years in prison.

How You Can Help:

Donate to Clerk Peter's fund: GiveSendGo https://www.givesendgo.com/tinapeters

Attend her trial: Show up in person for her trial starting July 29th, open to the public on July 31st in Mesa County: Free Tina https://freetina.com/

Join us at the Private Benefit Concert: August 4th with Nashville recording artist Trey Taylor: [Private Benefit Concert](https://freetina.com/private-benefit-concert/)

Media Contact:

Publicity Contact: Johanna: [email protected]

Official Spokesperson: Mark Fincham

Links / Social Media:

Websites: Tina Peters Free Tina Peters Social Media:

X: Tina Peters🇺🇸 Whistleblower of fallen Navy SEAL (@realtinapeters) / X

Truth Social: Tina Peters (@TinaPeters) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheRealTinaPeters

Telegram: https://t.me/s/therealtinapeters Liberty Links: TinaPeters | LibertyLinks.io

Join us for this critical discussion and support Tina Peters in her fight for election integrity and justice.

For more information please email [email protected]

SOURCE The America Project