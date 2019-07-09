Cyber Defense Group Appoints Conor Sherman As Managing Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Group, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced that Conor Sherman has been named Managing Partner. Sherman will lead the Security Program function reporting to CEO and founder, Lou Rabon.

Sherman (CISSP) brings his extensive experience defending multi-billion dollar companies from attacks ranging from organized crime to nation-state actors. Prior to joining CDG, Conor was the VP of cyber security at CLEAR, a biometrics security company.

Jacob Horne also joins CDG this month as Senior Security Consultant. His roles and responsibilities include vCISO Consulting, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and Adversary Hunting. Jacob has led teams across the entire spectrum of cyber security including 24x7 SOC operations; blue/red/purple team and Hunt activities; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; program management and training. Fun fact: Jacob was a bronze medalist in the 2018 Pan-American Jiu Jitsu Tournament.

"We are thrilled to add Conor and Jacob to the CDG team," said Lou Rabon, CEO and founder. "As our business grows, so does the need to add experts in cloud security, with knowledge of advanced threats. Cybercrime is predicted to cost the world $6 trillion by 2021. CDG's primary mission is to its help clients secure data and conduct business securely, with certainty, in today's global marketplace."

About CDG:

CDG was founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by Lou Rabon. CDG is a trusted security advisor specializing in responding and recovering from attacks, defending against future attacks and compliance with evolving regulations. By leveraging deep technical experience in both cybersecurity and cloud-native technologies, coupled with a transparent and structured approach to securing organizations, CDG enables businesses to invest and effectively protect against advanced persistent attacks. The complete set of offerings, includes: Incident/Breach Response, Senior Advisory (Governance, Risk Management and Compliance), Virtual CISO, Cloud Security, Data Privacy, Threat Management and Mitigation Solutions, Forensics and Investigations. CDG has offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit: CDG.io

