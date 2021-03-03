Cyber Defense Labs Announces Marla Beckham As Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Beckham brings a proven track record of success in leading all aspects of corporate finance. Tweet this

"Marla brings strong executive financial experience, deep knowledge, and operational insights which will be instrumental as Cyber Defense Labs continues to grow and serve more companies seeking a trusted, reliable partner for cyber risk management," said Cyber Defense Labs Chief Executive Officer Robert Anderson, Jr. "Her enthusiastic 'partner' approach toward strengthening business operations with those she works with will drive immediate value and make a positive impact across our organization. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Earlier in her career, Ms. Beckham served in several executive finance positions where she was a strong steward of corporate assets, led critical corporate initiatives, and maintained compliance with corporate requirements.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted, cost-effective cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

