CYBER DEFENSE LABS ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND NAME - OAKTRUSS GROUP

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a risk management consulting services firm, announced its new brand name, OakTruss Group. The firm's evolution and growth into a broader offering of services drives the new brand.

The firm was built on a strong cybersecurity service line, which will remain a pillar in its suite of services. The transition to a new brand name reflects the broadening of the firm's service offerings to include integrated risk advisory and management consulting services in areas such as insider threat/risk and other security programs, tabletop exercises, and a range of additional services. OakTruss Group's expansion of services enhances its ability to deliver outstanding service and reinforces trusted partnerships with its clients.

"This evolution reflects our company's growth and dedication to our core values: partnership, expertise, and trust," stated Marla Beckham, President and Chief Financial Officer of OakTruss Group. "Our foundation has always been, and will continue to be, in cybersecurity. Expanding our service offerings beyond just cybersecurity allows us to enhance the value we provide to our clients with our outstanding and experienced team."

"What won't change is our commitment to partnership with our clients and our mission of helping them meet their goals securely while allowing them to focus on what they do best: run their business," said OakTruss Group's Managing Partner, Robert Anderson, Jr. "I am excited about this time in our company and very excited about our new brand."

ABOUT OAKTRUSS GROUP

OakTruss Group is a management services consulting firm that advises organizations on tailored, integrated solutions to mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risks. Their team includes industry professionals with backgrounds from the highest levels of government intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity professionals, CISOs, and C-suite executives of billion-dollar companies. OakTruss Group leverages its expertise to provide a steadfast partnership that organizations can trust. Their actionable roadmaps ensure businesses are positioned to protect critical data and maintain business operations ahead of threats. For more information about OakTruss group, visit us at www.oaktrussgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

