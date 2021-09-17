Cyber Defense Labs Soared to 69th Among MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List For 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MSSP Alert ranked Cyber Defense Labs 69th in its 2021 Top 250 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) list, climbing nearly 100 spots from its inaugural ranking of 160 in 2020.

"The exciting increase in ranking can be attributed to Cyber Defense Labs' rapid growth and expanding portfolio of services," said CEO Robert E. Anderson, Jr. "I am incredibly proud of our team for their commitment to our client partners and their hard work."

Published annually by After Nines, Inc., the Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) list highlights the world's leading MSSPs from 26 different countries.

"As a deeply committed team of risk management and cybersecurity experts, we are proud to be recognized as a top MSSP worldwide," said Michael Spotts, chief technology officer and vice president for cyber managed security services. "We are continuously enhancing security on behalf of our client partners as their businesses transform and threats evolve."

While the pandemic continued to drive businesses to more virtual environments and cyberattacks became more sophisticated, increasing risk for businesses, Cyber Defense Labs' team of experts continued to address evolving threats, deliver unmatched expertise, and work vigilantly for our client partners.

ABOUT CYBER DEFENSE LABS

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage, and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

