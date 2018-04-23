Cyber Defense Magazine Recognizes Dtex Systems as the Cutting Edge Insider Threat Detection Solution

"With cybercrime, cyberespionage, ransomware and malware exploits all on the rise, Dtex Systems has won the award for cutting edge insider threat detection solution from our magazine. We reviewed nearly 3,000 global infosec companies and Dtex has stood out as an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches, get one step ahead of the next threat, and protect vulnerable insiders from malicious attacks," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher at Cyber Defense Magazine.

Dtex understands the wide range of insider threat types, which include negligent users, malicious insiders and outside infiltrators. The company built its platform to pinpoint all with a level of accuracy which is greater than legacy enterprise tools can provide, without compromising user privacy or productivity. Customers using the platform have access to the industry's most comprehensive library of hundreds of known user threat behavior patterns that are enhanced with advanced risk modeling and combined risk scoring. These features provide users with the ability to identify abnormal behaviors and to gain contextual insights that help inform smart security decisions.

"Over the last year, we've seen a number of events, including the Waymo and Uber incident, which prove that insiders continue to pose the greatest threat to organizations," said Christy Wyatt, CEO at Dtex Systems. "This recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine is a testament to the progress we've made in helping customers around the globe identify and mitigate insider threats before material damage occurs."

Follow Dtex on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DtexSystems

Join Dtex on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/113769/

Like Dtex on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dtex-Systems-297181017056254

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex pinpoints threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-defense-magazine-recognizes-dtex-systems-as-the-cutting-edge-insider-threat-detection-solution-300634071.html

SOURCE Dtex Systems

Related Links

http://www.dtexsystems.com

