Cyber Education and WorkForce Acceleration Program RapidAscent Announces Call for Applicants

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidAscent, a Cybersecurity Academy and WorkForce Acceleration program, announced its newly designed website launch with a call for applications for the inaugural class of incoming students.

Formed in 2020 to address the continuously evolving shortage of cyber security professional talent in the US and worldwide, RapidAscent seeks to provide individuals with a true on-the-job education that solves the largest hiring crisis in corporate America: the cybersecurity workforce. Its compelling technology solution tailors its curriculum to each student's learning needs while directly working with corporations to align with their cybersecurity positions and expectations.

"Global cyber-disruption has become a first order economic and security threat increasing risk-of-loss for both G-2000 companies and Governments world-wide. Reducing these losses requires access to a new class of experts who have the skills honed by training in the latest cyber conflict environments, and who can provide robust solutions on production tools, systems, and controls. Training students and learners to dramatically increase corporate access to such experts is the mission of RapidAscent Academy and Workforce programs," said RapidAscent CEO Mike Lyons.

Almost 1M positions in US Cybersecurity remain unfilled, an essential causal factor in multi-trillion-dollar business continuity losses and cybercrime. RapidAscent Academy is specifically built to train and create operationally ready cyber professionals that can address this global threat. Students and graduates are given a proven and documented competence that matches both corporate cybersecurity roles and job requirements; corporate access to such experts reduces corporate cyber risk while creating highly valuable careers for students.

Unlike other cyber bootcamps and definition-based academic training, The RapidAscent Academy's adaptive learning curriculum is co-designed with leading employers in finance, retail, utilities, energy, aerospace and defense sectors. The program employs experiential, real-world network training, using current threat vector environments to provide live fire, on-the-job competence, and hands-on apprenticeships. RapidAscent's Academy program of three quarters and its shorter 1-week Workforce Upskilling programs are offered along with industry specific micro-credentialing certifications. The RapidAscent Academy is not limited only to individuals with specific educational backgrounds. In fact, it is suitable to individuals from a wide of backgrounds, including Veterans and the more than $20M covid-displaced workers.

"We are breaking the mold on how education is being done by designing a completely immersive, hands-on, job-style training. Since there is no degree or tuition up front requirement, anyone with a passion and aptitude for cybersecurity can make this their career" said RapidAscent Chief Product Officer, Craig Schultz, PhD.

RapidAscent's new website offers detailed information regarding The RapidAscent Academy and is officially accepting applications for students for the incoming class, which will begin in September 2021. To learn more about RapidAscent, Inc, or apply for The RapidAscent Academy, visit their website at rapidascent.io.

About RapidAscent

RapidAscent offers students an opportunity to become a highly skilled cyber professional with no prior degree or upfront tuition required. Its program directly matches students into corporate positions and provides hands-on apprenticeships, an adaptive learning curriculum and real-world training so that they can seamlessly transition into a successful career in cybersecurity immediately upon graduation. To learn more, please visit rapidascent.io.

