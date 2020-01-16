Cyber education leader Cybint expands global presence, establishing regional headquarters in Singapore following strategic investment from CES Education

To support its growth in Asia, Cybint has secured funding from CES Education Pte. Ltd. (CES Education), which was provided through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CES EduTech Pte. Ltd, an education investment company with a particular focus on the education technology sector in Asia, and whose representatives have joined the board of Cybint Group. CES Education is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (CES Corporation), which is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).

"Cybint's Asia expansion comes amidst an environment in which the region suffers from a critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals and expertise," said Roy Zur, Cybint Founder & CEO. "The establishment of our Asia office will help meet the region's need for increased cybersecurity proficiency and skills, and we're excited to offer a strong team of experts and relevant, real-life-oriented training to support both professionals and organizations. We look forward to further expansion both in that region and our other locations in 2020."

According to Mr. Tan Tee How, executive director of CES Corporation, "CESE believes that the need for cybersecurity literacy and specialised cybersecurity professionals will continue to grow with the ongoing digitisation of the global economy, and investing in the education and training solutions and services in cybersecurity developed by Cybint will allow the company to enter the growing area of cybersecurity within the education business segment."

About Cybint

Cybint is an international cybersecurity education company that focuses on the human factor at all levels of expertise. Cybint solves two of the biggest cybersecurity challenges – the workforce shortage and skills gap – by partnering with education institutions to launch cyber training centers and boot-camps worldwide; and by providing cyber training and simulation platforms for corporations and government agencies to protect against emerging cyber threats.

Cybint was born as a collaboration of military cyber experts, industry professionals and educators, who joined forces under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

About CES Education

CES Corporation is one of Singapore's leading construction and property groups listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST. The CES group's core businesses are primarily in the area of construction, property, hospitality and education. CES Education, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CES Corporation, is a strategic education investment company. CES Education and its subsidiaries (the CESE Group) invest in the education sector internationally, with a particular focus on investments in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. The CESE Group primarily invests in two types of education businesses. Firstly, the CESE Group invests in educational institutions that include preschool centres and K-12 schools. Secondly, the CESE Group invests in education technology.

