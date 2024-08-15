CYBER ENVIRO-TECH DEPLOYS ITS INNOVATIVE OIL REMEDIATION TECHNOLOGIES AND DRIVES REVENUE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc. (CETI) (OTCQB: CETI) is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the land, assets and permits to a Salt Water Disposal (SWD) facility in southern Oklahoma. With access to the necessary licenses, CETI has commenced operations to deploy its advanced oil reclamation technologies. These technologies enable CETI to eliminate Sulphur, Iron Sulfite, and demulsifying agents directly from the oil at any concentration levels, in an environmentally safe fashion.

Operational Milestones: Truckloads of contaminated crude were delivered to the SWD last week for processing. Initial pretesting of this oil revealed high levels of contaminants, including 3% sulfur and 15% iron sulfite, among other heavy metals. Preliminary tests completed by the oil buyer showed acceptable levels of contaminate removal. In addition, previous tests of oil processed with CETI's reclamation technologies performed by Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, TX, resulted in the reduction of sulfur to less than 0.2%, and iron sulfite to essentially undetectable levels which demonstrate the effectiveness of our technology.

Revenue and Scaling Up for Future Success: CETI anticipates shipping its initial loads of remediated oil in the next few days. In response to these promising results, CETI has secured arrangements to truck in thousands of barrels of contaminated oil each month for processing. Moving forward, the company will continue to increase its SWD oil decontamination infrastructure in order to substantially increase its operational capacity.

Environmental Impact Within the Industry: We make compliance easier for operators to meet the new, stringent EPA regulations including the EPA's National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). What that means is that it allows operators to avoid potential legal and financial penalties from industry regulators. We also enhance the oil quality so that there are less contaminants released into the air through the refining process. In other words, CETI's technology is not only cutting edge, environmentally sound technology but also drives the Companies capabilities to already meet the 2025 NPDES compliance regulations.

"Breaking through the R&D stages of a cutting-edge technology company can be challenging, time-consuming, and costly," said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. "Advancing beyond these challenges and successfully demonstrating our technology on a commercial scale is very rewarding. As we transition into the revenue-producing stages, CETI is poised for exponential growth."

CETI remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries on developing sustainable and efficient contaminated oil, sludge and water remediation technologies, with a steadfast commitment to applying low cost, environmentally sound practices.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international eco-conscious, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Winston McKellar,

Dir of IR/PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866.687.6856

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech