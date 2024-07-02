CYBER ENVIRO-TECH ENGAGES RIVAMED TO CREATE HYBRID WATER TREATMENT SYSTEM FOR THE COUNTRY OF TURKEY

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. announces its engagement with RIVAMED, Inc. of Ankara, Turkey, to manufacture its hybrid water treatment systems for overseas applications. RIVAMED is a Turkish engineering and manufacturing company specializing in medical and industrial water treatment systems with products placed in over 50 countries. The purpose of building wastewater treatment systems in Turkey is part of CETI's broader mission to provide cost-efficient, reliable water purification solutions for over 1,100 wastewater treatment plants and industries in Turkey. With CETI's bio-remedial materials, and other proprietary equipment and processes, this collaboration with RIVAMED will create a cutting-edge water treatment solution for Turkey and provide a gateway to other countries throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Turkey is of particular interest since it is facing a significant water crisis, with 60% of its 320 lakes having dried up. The country's unregulated industrial activities have severely polluted its water supply, making it undrinkable in many areas. Drought conditions have exacerbated the situation, leading to high levels of arsenic and other contaminants in groundwater. Chlorine treatment of water has also resulted in the formation of harmful byproducts such as bromochloroacetic acid, bromodichloromethane, bromoform, dibromoacetic acid, and trihalomethanes. This has resulted in contaminants that are over 1,000 times higher than in the United States.

CETI's advanced water treatment system, which integrates multiple global technologies, is designed to tackle these complex contamination issues effectively. Arsenic, pesticides, chromium, nitrates, phosphates, and other industrial compounds are broken up within minutes through CETI's electrochemical, cavitation, and hyper clarification, with fully polished filtration catalysts to reduce the chlorine use to 10% of current levels. CETI's catalysts are 100% neutral and 250% more powerful than chlorine.

Based on testing in South Texas, CETI's results exhibited the capacity to remove extremely high levels of these contaminants – even higher than currently found in Turkey. While CETI's platform is smaller in size, it is more powerful and proficient at contaminant removal while using lower energy consumption.

"This relationship between RIVAMED and CETI is significant due to their engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities. Working with an established and respected company like RIVAMED can open many doors to establish a much faster adoption of our combined technologies in Turkey. Lastly, this will play a valuable and lucrative part in accomplishing CETI's vision for safe drinking water in an effective and economical way," said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international eco-conscious, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

ABOUT RIVAMED. Riva Engineering Water Treatment Systems Inc. (RIVAMED), established in 2006, is one of Turkey's leading companies in the field of water treatment systems. The company specializes in water treatment systems for the medical and industrial sectors. Since its inception, the company has grown rapidly and developed into one of the leading firms in the industry, known for its excellence. RIVAMED's expertise in medical water treatment systems was one of the primary areas it initially focused on, and they took significant steps in ensuring customer satisfaction through superior solutions in this field. By collaborating with important public institutions such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the State Hydraulic Works (DSI), the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), and the General Directorate of Highways (KGM), it continues to make strides in high-quality and sustainable water treatment projects. The headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Ankara with regional offices and a technical service network in Istanbul, Antalya, Gaziantep, Ordu, Kayseri, and Van.

