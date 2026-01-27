CYBER ENVIRO-TECH ENGAGES SOFTWARE AND AI PARTNER TO SUPPORT PLANNED DEPLOYMENT OF OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AND COMPLIANCE PLATFORM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental remediation oil/water treatment technology company, announced today that it has engaged an advanced software and artificial intelligence partner to support the planned deployment of an integrated operational intelligence and compliance platform.

The initiative is intended to support CETI's transition from technology testing and validation into structured pilot programs and future commercial implementations by strengthening system monitoring, performance verification, and compliance readiness.

CETI has tested its remediation technologies across multiple environments and applications, including produced water, sludge, soil, and industrial wastewater. As the Company prepares for pilot activity and broader deployment, management is focused on ensuring that operational data, testing results, and compliance documentation are captured and managed in a consistent, auditable manner.

Preparing CETI's Data-Driven Operating Model

The recently engaged software partner, Kablewy, is expected to assist CETI in consolidating system telemetry, laboratory data, and field observations into a unified data platform designed to support operational decision-making, performance validation, and customer and regulatory reporting.

This initiative aligns with CETI's broader strategy to establish a scalable operating and reporting foundation ahead of initial pilot programs and prospective commercial contracts.

Recent Milestones Supporting Planned Deployment

CETI has achieved several milestones that support its progression toward pilot programs and initial project execution, including:

Registered vendor status with a major oil company in the Middle East, enabling participation in oil and produced-water remediation bid processes.

A Letter of Intent with a municipality in eastern Turkey, under which a pilot water treatment system has been delivered for evaluation.

The establishment of a Dubai -based operating entity to support anticipated Middle East operations and project execution.

Operational and Compliance Readiness

Environmental remediation systems must perform reliably under variable influent conditions. Managing these conditions requires accurate data collection, early identification of performance trends, and clear documentation of results.

In addition, prospective customers — including municipalities and industrial operators — typically require traceable performance data, quality assurance records, and compliance documentation before advancing from pilot testing to long-term commercial agreements.

To address these requirements, CETI plans to implement an integrated operations intelligence and compliance platform designed to transform raw operational data into actionable insights and verifiable performance records.

Planned Platform Capabilities

The planned platform is expected to support:

Centralized operational and testing data, integrating telemetry, laboratory results, and maintenance records.

Early identification of system deviations and performance trends.

Data-driven operational guidance to support pilot optimization.

Automated performance and compliance reporting to support customer evaluation and regulatory review.

Positioning for Scalable Growth

CETI believes that establishing a robust data, analytics, and reporting foundation will support its transition from testing and pilot programs to scalable commercial deployments. The Company expects these capabilities to enhance transparency, support customer confidence, and serve as a competitive differentiator as it pursues domestic and international opportunities.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC.

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental remediation and water treatment company focused on produced-water treatment, hazardous waste removal, and remediation of soil, sludge, and industrial wastewater. CETI is developing proprietary bioremedial materials and data-driven technologies intended to support future pilot programs and commercial applications across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal markets.

ABOUT KABLEWY

Kablewy is a context management and AI infrastructure platform that organizes enterprise data into governed, queryable context—powering AI assistants, search, automation, and decision support across the organization.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, pilot programs, operational readiness, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

Phone: 866.687.6856

