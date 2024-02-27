CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC ACQUIRES STABLEX AND SECURES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSES TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM KAM BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD.

News provided by

Cyber Enviro-Tech

27 Feb, 2024, 10:07 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the patent for Stablex and the geographic expansion of its license rights for seven proprietary intellectual biotechnology compounds of KAM Biotechnology Ltd ("KAM") from the United States to worldwide. Having initially secured US rights in mid-2023, CETI has opted to extend its exclusive license rights globally in light of promising results observed by several of its domestic and international clients. This strategic move is poised to significantly augment CETI's commitment to environmentally sustainable solutions in the remediation of industrial wastewater.

KAM's Stablex, alongside the other patented licenses secured from KAM, plays a pivotal role in neutralizing hazardous chemical interactions during CETI's remediation processes for soil, sludge, and contaminated water. Stablex, a pH-neutral chlorine dioxide solution, stands out for its potent cleansing properties, traditionally associated with chlorine dioxide, while mitigating the corrosive impact on piping and machinery. This breakthrough innovation not only enhances effectiveness, but also extends the longevity of CETI's system performance, reducing the time required for coagulation and flocculation processes.

In addition to Stablex, the seven other patents exclusively licensed worldwide by CETI from KAM, boast anti-fouling attributes, enriching our system's performance and streamlining essential processes such as industrial wastewater recycling, agricultural repurposing, waste byproduct elimination, and municipal sterilization.

Through this new partnership, CETI is poised to harness KAM's expertise in microbiological oil spill and soil remediation solutions. Preliminary tests have underscored the efficacy of CETI's extraction capabilities in separating oil from hazardous waste generated by oil refineries, not only driving down operational costs but also unlocking new revenue streams.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with KAM Biotechnology," remarked Kim D. Southworth, CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc. "The results demonstrated to several of our clients underscore how these proprietary proven microbial products significantly bolster our capabilities in sludge oil extraction."

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international, environmentally driven, water, soil and oil/sludge remediation technologies Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems and processes by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc. along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our environmental remedial focus will be directed toward oil from sludge ponds, oil spills, mining tailings, and all bodies of industrial wastewater.

ABOUT KAM BIOTECHNOLOGY, LTD: KAM Biotechnology Ltd. is a global leader in bio-remediation, green industrial products, bio-energy production, and sustainable industrial practices. With over 38 years' experience, KAM Biotechnology offers a wide range of products and services to industries worldwide, focusing on environmental protection and the development of ecologically sound alternatives.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
Winston McKellar,
Dir of IR/PR
Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.
6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
866.687.6856
Email:  [email protected]
www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics

