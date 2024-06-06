CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC ANNOUNCES BREAKTHROUGH WATER TREATMENT FOR NITRATES, PHOSPHATES, CYANIDES AND INSECTICIDES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQB: CETI), CETI has unveiled its technological breakthrough for removing insecticides, nitrates, phosphates, and cyanide from heavily contaminated agricultural, industrial and mining wastewater. This has significant implications for potable water since, around the world, agriculture alone accounts for approximately 70% of the water that is consumed annually. The runoff from those farms can directly impact available potable water as these chemicals are notoriously difficult, time consuming and expensive to remediate and often are never fully removed when using traditional treatment methods.

CETI's proprietary products and systems utilize environmentally friendly biologics which negate the need for chemical inputs and create a simpler process which reduces operational costs and initial capital outlay. In addition, CETI's water remediation approach has a much higher Standard Removal Proficiency by achieving 100% removal efficiency, far exceeding alternative approaches like ADS/DEP. These traditional processes only reach an approximate 43% removal, or 66% with more chemicals.

Currently, CETI is in discussions and running tests with several potential clients in mining, oil and gas, agriculture and meat processing. These industries are not only heavy water users but also have strict government regulations to follow. Just recently, the US government finalized its first ever national drinking water standard and industry experts expect more regulation is on the way.

"I find myself inundated with articles describing the level of water contamination issues directly affecting water consumption in our cities, and throughout the world. Especially regarding our compromised potable water supply," said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. "In fact, there has even been recent recalls on bottled water and other commercial beverages. I believe that we have developed systems and processes for addressing the ever-growing water contaminations issues that we all face. I believe that we can now provide those entities responsible for adhering to strict EPA standards a tool to remediate the water faster, cost effectively and chemical free resulting in a much higher standard of safe drinking water for the general public."

For more technical information on CETI's products and systems, please contact TJ Agardy, President and CTO, at [email protected].

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international, environmentally driven, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Winston McKellar,

Dir of IR/PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866.687.6856

Email: [email protected]

www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech