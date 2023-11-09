CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF BIO CHLORINE DIOXIDE FORMULATION IN ITS PILOT OIL FIELD RESULTING IN INCREASED FLOW RATES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. is pleased to announce the deployment of its proprietary Bio Chlorine Dioxide and enzyme technologies on its pilot oil field in West Texas. This special application is designed for use in water injection wells to combat bacteria and other factors that can lead to clogs in the oil reservoir.

Unlike traditional Chlorine Dioxide, which is known for its high corrosiveness, CETI's solution is both effective and safe. The patented Bio Chlorine Dioxide solution contains a neutral pH that effectively eliminates bacteria without posing a corrosive threat to oil field equipment.

In addition to the Bio Chlorine Dioxide technology, CETI has developed proprietary enzymes with a catalyst that extends the reach of cleansed water into the reservoir, ultimately enhancing oil production. This synergistic combination of technologies has shown increased flow rates over the past few weeks and could result in more efficient oil production. Furthermore, CETI's bio formulations remediate oil field wastewater before it is reinjected underground.

Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of CETI, expressed his enthusiasm about these preliminary results saying, "I am encouraged by the promising results we are seeing in our pilot field. CETI was founded on the principle of providing environmentally sustainable solutions for industrial wastewater. The oil industry is an ideal place to start since for every barrel of oil produced, there is between 3 to 8 barrels of wastewater, all of which requires remediation. Therefore, we may boost oil productivity without compromising the environment."

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, and water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

