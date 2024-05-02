CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC CLOSE TO SIGNING A LETTER OF INTENT WITH A SALT WATER DISPOSAL FACILITY TO CLEAN CONTAMINATED OIL PRODUCTION WASTEWATER

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc is pleased to announce it is in the final stages of signing a Letter of Intent with a Salt Water Disposal (SWD) facility in West Texas to provide CETI's biotechnology solution to clean and ultimately repurpose wastewater safely back into the environment. It is anticipated that a definitive agreement will be reached in the next few weeks.

During oil production, far more contaminated water is produced than oil. This water is heavily polluted with hydrocarbons and industrial compounds making it hazardous to the environment. Currently, this water is taken out of circulation by being transported to salt water disposal wells and pumped thousands of feet underground. In 2020 alone, the state of Texas disposed of approximately 4.4 billion barrels of contaminated oil production wastewater through SWDs. The ongoing drought conditions in Texas have exacerbated this situation and highlighted the urgent need to better utilize limited water resources.

CETI's initial focus in repurposing this water will be to produce decontaminated brine (salt water) which can be safely reused in oil production. In the anticipated definitive agreement, CETI estimates it will process 45,000 barrels of brine water monthly with an approximate market value of $9 a barrel.

Both companies are looking forward to repurposing and transforming this waste into reusable assets for oil operators and companies. Furthermore, this biotechnology process has the potential, through enhanced filtration, to provide clean water for drinking, agriculture, and various other commercial and residential applications, benefiting communities at large.

"The potential of working with this West Texas SWD marks a new chapter in our bioremediation enterprise as it allows us to showcase our unique total waste solutions. By combining multidisciplinary innovations, we not only demonstrate environmentally sound practices but also the most efficient and economical ones" said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an international, environmentally driven, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

