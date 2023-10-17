CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC SIGNS A SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH CROSSTEX ENVIRONMENTAL STX, LLC, TO CLEAN CONTAMINATED OIL PRODUCTION WASTEWATER

News provided by

Cyber Enviro-Tech

17 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc is pleased to announce the signing of a service agreement with Crosstex Environmental STX, LLC for the biological cleaning of contaminated oil production wastewater. CETI will provide its biotechnology solution to clean and ultimately repurpose this wastewater safely back into the environment.

During oil production, far more brine (salt water) is produced than oil. This water is heavily polluted with not only salt but also hydrocarbons and industrial compounds making it hazardous to the environment.  Currently, this water is taken out of circulation by being transported to salt water disposal wells (SWDs) and pumped thousands of feet underground.  In 2020, the state of Texas disposed of approximately 4.4 billion barrels of contaminated oil production wastewater through SWDs.

The ongoing drought conditions in Texas have exacerbated this situation and highlighted the urgent need to better utilize severely limited water resources. To address this critical need, Crosstex has partnered with Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc to use CETI's hybrid biotechnology solution at Crosstex's SWD facility in Karnes City, Texas.

Both companies are looking forward to repurposing and transforming this waste into reusable assets for oil operators and companies. Furthermore, this biotechnology process has the potential through enhanced filtration to provide clean water for drinking, agriculture, and various other commercial and residential applications, benefiting communities at large.

"Working with Crosstex marks a new chapter in our bioremediation enterprise as it allows us to showcase our unique total waste solutions in an SWD environment. By combining multidisciplinary innovations, we not only demonstrate environmentally sound practices but also the most efficient and economical ones," said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. "

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage and consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas which includes removing hazardous waste from sludge and other oil production by-products. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary catalysts, equipment, and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, and transport usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

CONTACT:
Winston McKellar,
Dir of IR/PR
Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.
6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
866.687.6856
Email: [email protected]
www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech

Also from this source

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC PROCURES EXCLUSIVE U.S. LICENSES TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM KAM BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD.

CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC PROCURES EXCLUSIVE U.S. LICENSES TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM KAM BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD.

(OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. is pleased to announce the exclusive rights to integrate eight proprietary intellectual biotech compounds...
Cyber Enviro-Tech Appoints Frank Straw as Consultant and Advisor

Cyber Enviro-Tech Appoints Frank Straw as Consultant and Advisor

Publicly-held Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona (OTC Pink: CETI), a provider of innovative environmental solutions, signed a consulting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.