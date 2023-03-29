Cyber Experts, Private Detectives and OSINT Investigators worldwide can now join CYBERPOL "Private Eyes" by obtaining an Individual or Company License.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Cyber Experts, Private Detectives and OSINT Investigators worldwide can now join CYBERPOL Cyber Policing Agency's "Private Eyes" by obtaining an individual or company License. This comes after the CYBERPOL™ brand owner, Mr. Ricardo Baretzky, agreed to give Non-Exclusive licensing agreement to just about anyone who has a desire to become a cyber detective or OSINT investigator in the fight against Cyber Crime and Corruption.

Till now the process to obtain a CYBERPOL™ Private Eyes Membership was relatively difficult as the European Trademarks of CYBERPOL™ belongs to the Baretzky family and was not licensed for commercial use to anyone. Thus it made it very difficult for Private Cyber Investigators to use the word CYBERPOL™ on any report without the availability of such license to use the Trademarks.

An example is the CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Deep Web Intelligence Technologies that was first used in 2015 to Track and Trace, using the deep Web, and locate the stolen funds from US companies stolen by Terrorist behind Cyber crimes in protection of private corporation's interests and assets.

By opening this market, many OSINT Cyber Investigators are expected to join. It would no longer require any law enforcement background to join. Only proof of cyber skills will be necessary to be able to join and obtain a non-exclusive license without any red tape attached. Mr. Ricardo Baretzky, the CYBERPOL™ brand owner since 2014 said: "By opening the licensing of our brand many jobs will be created in the field of cyber detectives which has its own place among enforcement agencies. Cyber enforcement must be larger than traditional law enforcement and must not be confused with unskilled police who attempts to do cyber jobs. Reaching the global cyber policing space is not based on HUMINT Intelligence of traditional policing that requires boots on the ground, but, requires only DEPSINT Intelligence as everything happens on the "Deep Web" and Technology."

There will be two steps to acquire a CYBERPOL™ Private Eyes license. Step one is to obtain a Non-exclusive CYBERPOL™ Trademark license and step two is to apply for a CYBERPOL™ Private Eyes membership from the official CYBERPOL Organization. Only three things shall be required, a police criminal check, copy and proof of any cyber education and proof of legal address. This simplified approach will give all opportunity to become part of the Global CYBERPOL Family. It will create and expand use of DEPSINT™ Technologies used to Track and Trace cybercrime and corruption.

Over the last three years the CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technologies was tested and used by the IIA, the largest International Israeli based International Intelligence Agency to track huge theft or embezzlement of funds. The head of IIA, detective Moshe Buller said: "The use of CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technologies has helped us to solve many high profile cases and often the result of such data lead to successful prosecutions and recovery and or litigation cases in which some cases involved the loss of up to $2 billion."

The methodology developer and IP (Intellectual Property) owner, Ricardo Baretzky, Senior Partner at BARETZKY & PARTNERS LLC has a long successful history in fighting cross border Cyber Crimes and consulting both, governments and corporations on strategic information building on how to mitigate such cyber risks.

The process will be managed by CYBERPOL CFC Cyber Fusion Centre and overseen by an independent law firm based in Bulgaria to ensure proper Due Diligence are met and properly applied.

Three types of non-exclusive licenses to use the European Trademarks will be made available, Private or individual, Company and Corporations. CYBERPOL is a predominant European based brand that currently known to an estimated 1.8 billion citizens around the world and has come a long way in 8 years since its establishment.

Mr. Baretzky further said: "Since I don't intend being Santa for European Union much longer and did not get the support I was promised by Brussels when CYBERPOL The International Policing Federal Approved Agency was approved by Royal Decree WL22/16.595, I have every right to take the CYBERPOL Brand and Distribute it to public and give those who want to be part of CYBERPOL Family a real chance to do so. Distribution of my Brand will ensure long-term survival of CYBERPOL Agency as nobody can function without a Certificate of non-exclusive License and there are many who want to participate but till now could not. Essentially breaking up CYBERPOL Agency rights to use the brands is the only way forward and necessary to expand the interest of the brands."

The new CYBERPOL CFC initiative based company was established in 2022 and is based in Bulgaria. The Cyber Fusion Centre is predominant virtual based private firm with a global coverage reach. All Cyber Investigations can now be possible and affordable to the public industries and legal services with global reach. The CYBERPOL CFC Virtual Cyber Fusion Centre will also facilitate the CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization Federal Approved Agency by Royal Decree WL22/16.595 that was established in Belgium during 2015 and currently hosted in Switzerland.

CYBERPOL CFC (Cyber Fusions Centre) firm's website can be found on www.cyberpol.ltd and https://cyberpol-cfc.com/

About CYBERPOL Private Eyes

CYBERPOL Private Eyes is for Cyber Experts, Private Detectives and OSINT Investigators worldwide who can now join the cyber investigation arena. CYBERPOL Private Eyes are managed by CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization Federal Approved Agency by Royal Decree WL22/16.595 that was established in Belgium during 2015 and currently hosted in Switzerland with Certificate of Authority (CA) website www.cyberpol.info and Bulgarian based CYBERPOL CFC EOOD firm established by leading Cyber Crime expert Ricardo Baretzky the official brands owner of CYBERPOL Trademarks.

The CYBERPOL Trademarks are protected under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property as both a "Word" and "Figurative" Trademark under Nice Classification 9, 25, 28, 35, 38, 42, 45 Policing Services or any other cyber services. That would include blogs and commercial uses and a non-exclusive license are necessary to use the trademark in any form or way from the owners.

CYBERPOL Registered Trademark numbers: No: 014468789, No: 014505473, No: 018270163 No: UK00003031007 (https://euipo.europa.eu)

CYBERPOL CFC Authorized Cyber Fusions Centre Services: The Company provides services related to cyber, open source and deep web investigations. Services include Threat detections and cyber risk management including Due Diligence and Business Intelligence Services with a complete overview of all cyber security services needed to operate a full function able Cyber Fusion Centre with legal representation and mediation of all foreign natural and legal persons.

The company operating license can be found on link:

https://portal.registryagency.bg/CR/en/Reports/ActiveConditionTabResult?uic=207063215

