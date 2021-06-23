Cyber Group Engages Synopsys for Ignite Penetration Testing

The Ignite integration platform is already getting significant traction with Cyber Group's customers and becoming an integration platform between Salesforce and other ERP systems such as NetSuite, Oracle, and Sage. Getting a stamp of approval from Synopsys signifies Cyber Group's commitment to limit information security exposures into our customer's environments. Integration platforms have become a key component of every enterprise and securing the information exchange between different systems is of the utmost importance. Cyber security incidences are on the rise and this significant step for the Ignite platform will allow customers to rest easy at night.

Cyber Group's president, Saurajit Kanungo, is excited about the direction the Ignite product is trending, "We've been encouraged about the high growth rate of Ignite's install base as a lower cost enterprise integration platform. Cyber Group will continue to invest in bolstering Ignite's connector base as well as enhancing its security features."

What is Ignite?

Ignite is a low-code, high value development platform used by national brands to build integration and application hubs for citizen development. Ignite bridges the gap between IT and business by offering industry solutions that seamlessly integrate systems, and people, together. Cyber Group makes it easy to get started by offering a free version of Ignite as well as Essentials and Unlimited. Out-of-the-box connectors include Salesforce Connect, OData 4.0, Salesforce B2C Commerce, Tableau Web Data, and more. Cyber Group also offers professional services where customers can engage integration experts to free up technical teams, accelerate project timelines, and expand Ignite capabilities.

About Synopsys Penetration Tests

The Synopsys Penetration Testing Essential (PT-E) is a time-boxed penetration test, with a focus on covering industry standards such as the latest OWASP Top 10 and NIST 800-63. An extensive manual checklist and goal-oriented business logic testing was used in addition to automated scanners using automated scanning tools to discover common vulnerabilities. PT-E supports testing of both web applications, REST APIs, and SOAP-based web services. Manual testing included validation of all issue types covered under the automated scan as well as checks for problems not typically found by automated scanners such as authentication, authorization, and business logic flaws. The overall approach included an initial assessment of the platform, followed by Synopsys's Retest 1, and then Retest 2. The purpose of these assessments was to assess the overall security posture of the application from a grey-box perspective. This includes determining the application's ability to resist common attack patterns and identifying vulnerable areas in the internal or external interfaces that may be exploited by a malicious user.

Following successful collaboration with Synopsys, the Ignite platform had no issue identified.

About Synopsys

Synopsys helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in static analysis, software composition analysis, and application security testing, is uniquely positioned to apply best practices across proprietary code, open source, and the runtime environment. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations maximize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle.

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is the partner that works with you side-by-side at every turn. Cyber Group help companies grow in unison with the ever-changing marketplace by implementing Salesforce solutions with fast entry-to-market results. With the company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate, clients can be sure they are guided by only the most experienced advisors.

