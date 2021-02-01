Cyber Group Hires Chief Innovation Officer (CINO)

"Our business has been experiencing significant growth since the beginning of the pandemic. Our customers and prospects are increasingly relying on Cyber Group to offer guidance on where to invest and how to measure return on investments on customer facing technology. Rob's background and experience will be immensely helpful to our customers and prospects that look for hands-on, real world expertise building fast-growth businesses," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group .

"Our customers are increasingly relying on us to weigh in on a plethora of technology investment options as they continue to move closer to their customers. Our goal is to leverage Rob's extensive background to help our customers develop their strategic roadmaps. As Chief Innovation Officer, Rob will further the reach of our newly released Innovation Lab, which is designed to assist our clients in seeking new markets and deeper relationships with their clients," said John Humphrey, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP.

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to join Cyber Group and the strong team they have built. Digital Transformation and Innovation are more critical than ever to the success of every business and have been a passion of mine for many years. Cyber Group's successful track record of engaging with customers on their most important initiatives positions the firm as a trusted partner. It is our mission to help our customers leverage digital strategies and technology to increase revenues, efficiency and competitive advantage to drive real, sustained business value," said Rob Palacios.

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We are leveraging the Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. At Cyber Group, our experts become your trusted advisors. We know the business of technology. Our company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate allow clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

