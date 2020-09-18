Cyber Group Launches New Integration Platform

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group, a Dallas-based IT consulting firm and Salesforce certified consulting partner, has just announced the launch of Ignite, a low code, high-value integration platform that connects Salesforce to external systems. Ignite offers a unique opportunity for Salesforce customers to take advantage of the many features Salesforce Heroku has to offer. Traditionally, Salesforce administrators have to engage custom integration experts to connect Salesforce CRM to external systems. With Ignite on Heroku's scalable and secure infrastructure, administrators have total control over the development process using drag and drop functionality.