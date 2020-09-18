Cyber Group Launches New Integration Platform
Sep 18, 2020, 09:01 ET
DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group, a Dallas-based IT consulting firm and Salesforce certified consulting partner, has just announced the launch of Ignite, a low code, high-value integration platform that connects Salesforce to external systems. Ignite offers a unique opportunity for Salesforce customers to take advantage of the many features Salesforce Heroku has to offer. Traditionally, Salesforce administrators have to engage custom integration experts to connect Salesforce CRM to external systems. With Ignite on Heroku's scalable and secure infrastructure, administrators have total control over the development process using drag and drop functionality.
Cyber Group makes it easy to get started by offering a free version of Ignite as well as Essentials and Unlimited. Out-of-the-box connectors include Salesforce Connect, OData 4.0, Salesforce B2C Commerce, Tableau Web Data, and more. Cyber Group also offers professional services where customers can engage integration experts to free up technical teams, accelerate project timelines, and expand Ignite capabilities.
Visit the Ignite website at https://www.cgignite.com to learn more and try for free.
