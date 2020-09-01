Cyber Group Matches Donations to DFW*ATW During North Texas Giving Day

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based IT consulting firm, Cyber Group, has proudly announced its latest commitment to support North Texas Giving Day and the DFW Alliance of Technology and Women. The company hopes to bring attention and support to two causes that they are passionate about through committing a $12,500 donation match to donations made to DFW*ATW during North Texas Giving Day. Donations can be made here: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/dfwatwcybermatch through midnight on September 17th.

Cyber Group specializes in the development of solutions ranging from application development to systems integration, production support, business intelligence and Salesforce. Cyber Group is a sponsor and proud supporter of DFW*ATW and all the good work that they do to promote women in STEM. DFW*ATW is a vital nonprofit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields.

In eleven years, the North Texas Giving Day online event has transformed from an idea to help raise awareness of nonprofits to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving. During North Texas Giving Day, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist to build a stronger and more vibrant community.

In support of this time of giving, Cyber Group will also be hosting a panel discussion online on Wednesday, September 9th, with leaders from Communities Foundation of Texas, the North Texas Food Bank, and DFW*ATW to discuss the importance of giving back. Details on how to attend this discussion can be found at cygrp.com/news-and-events.

